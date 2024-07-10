AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Automation Anywhere Collaborates with Microsoft to Automate the Impossible by Integrating Enterprise Automation and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

TOKYO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation, expanded its collaboration with Microsoft through the integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service within Automation Anywhere’s new AI + Automation Enterprise System, to help enterprises automate complex end-to-end processes across enterprise applications using AI Agents.

Automation Anywhere Logo

This announcement expands the existing integration of Automation Anywhere’s enterprise automation platform with Azure AI Document Intelligence. With its new AI Studio solution, customers can build AI Agents for any complex enterprise automation use case on GenAI models from Azure OpenAI Service. Automation Anywhere already embeds Azure AI Document Intelligence as part of its own Document Automation solution for processing standard forms. With Automation Anywhere’s Document Automation enhancements, customers can use Azure Open AI Service as their underlying foundational model provider, enabling the processing of unstructured documents.

“The integration of Azure OpenAI Service with our new AI Studio empowers organizations to automate tasks that were previously unimaginable,” stated Rushabh Parmani, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Automation Anywhere. “This collaboration with Microsoft builds on our longstanding partnership in AI, aiming to deliver maximum value for our shared customers.”

“With Automation Anywhere’s new Automation + AI Enterprise System, enterprise customers can rapidly build and deploy AI-powered process automations combined with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in a secure way for large enterprises across key functions including customer service operations, finance, IT and HR,” said Marco Casalaina, Vice President of Products, Azure AI.

These new integrations are expected to be available in the second quarter, with expanded model selection from Azure OpenAI Service available in the third quarter. 

About Automation Anywhere 

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company’s Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

Engage with Automation Anywhere:  

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/automation-anywhere-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-automate-the-impossible-by-integrating-enterprise-automation-and-microsoft-azure-openai-service-302193130.html

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.

