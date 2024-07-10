AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar Recognized as Highest Achiever in RETC’s 2024 PV Module Index for the Fifth Consecutive Year

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, is proud to announce its recognition as the Highest Achiever in the 2024 PV Module Index released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC). This prestigious accolade marks the fifth consecutive year that JA Solar has been honored in RETC’s annual rankings.

JA Solar Recognized as Highest Achiever in RETC's 2024 PV Module Index for the Fifth Consecutive Year (PRNewsfoto/JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.)

The RETC PV Module Index is a comprehensive evaluation that assesses the performance, reliability, and quality of PV modules from top manufacturers worldwide. Achieving the title of Highest Achiever highlights JA Solar’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the solar PV industry.

Over the years, JA Solar has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the solar PV industry through its innovative technologies and high-quality products. With over 201 GW (as of the end of Q1 2024) of PV modules shipped globally, JA Solar has played, and continues to play, a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. The company’s products are used in residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects across more than 165 countries, contributing to significant reductions in carbon emissions and supporting global efforts to combat climate change.

“At JA Solar, we are committed to innovation and quality in every aspect of our work, and this is reflected in our products,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. “We are immensely proud to be recognized as the Highest Achiever by RETC for the fifth year in a row. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to delivering superior quality solar PV products that meet the evolving needs of our global customers and contribute to a sustainable energy future.”

About JA Solar

JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company’s business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

