Dahua Technology Launches New-generation MultiVision Series with Wider Monitoring Coverage

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has released its latest MultiVision series cameras tailored to address common monitoring challenges. With three subseries, MultiVision offers all-in-one design, enlarged monitoring coverage, multiple integrated channels and AI functions, enabling substantial cost savings for customers.

As the security industry develops, the demand for larger scene monitoring, clearer images and smarter functions is growing exponentially over the years. Developed as early as 2016, Dahua’s MultiVision Series is the fruit of continued in-depth research on addressing these monitoring requirements.

Panoramic Splicing Series: Consisting of many traditional cameras, this series uses multi-lens cameras to obtain clear and vivid images and utilizes an advanced pixel-level metadata fusion algorithm for image splicing, thus creating a 180° panoramic image that presents more details of the scene, providing a larger field of view and saving both product and labor costs. In addition, up to 5 sub-images can be achieved with its EPTZ which significantly reduces the number of needed cameras and brings convenience when dealing with multitasking operations.

Multi-direction Series: It supports multiple lens angle adjustment, enabling it to easily adapt to various complex scenes, cover more areas from different directions, and provide sufficient cost savings. It allows simultaneous intelligent functions in multiple channels for fewer installation points and easy management. It is also equipped with FlexStream technology that supports multi-channel streams viewed in one channel at the same time (i.e multiple images can be displayed in one channel), which effectively saves back-end channel and license costs.

X-Spans Series: This series features an overview channel and a detail channel. Using one or more high-performance DSP chips, its Auto Calibration function can integrate two independent channels to ensure that they are aligned and synchronized in the same coordinate system, thus solving the complex configuration problem of traditional bullet and PTZ camera linkage. What's more, its Smart Tracking function enables linkage between the overview and detail channels; when a human/vehicle target triggers the IVS rule of the panoramic channel, the detail channel will proceed to track the detected target.

With the aforementioned highlights, MultiVision is ideal for application scenarios that require larger and cost-effective monitoring coverage such as villas, warehouses, enterprise parks, squares, and more.

To learn more about Dahua’s MultiVision Series, please visit the official webpage here.

