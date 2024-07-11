AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

N1 Bet Launches Mega Casino Race with a $270,000 Prize Pool and Cars up for Grabs

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

WILMSTEAD, Curacao, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — N1 Bet, a leading casino and betting brand, has unveiled one of the biggest and unique promotional campaigns in the brand’s history – the Mega Casino Race. Players have the chance to win awesome prizes, including a Ford Ranger Raptor, a Tesla Model Y, and more, with a total prize pool of $270,000! 

N1 Bet Launches Mega Casino Race

Exclusively available to players from Australia and New Zealand, the Mega Casino Race is live on N1 Bet until July 22nd. The objective for participants is to achieve the highest multiplier while playing casino games. There are two leaderboards with separate prize pools: one for novices eager to join this massive promotion and test their luck, and another for high rollers ready to compete at the elite level for top prizes.

“We’re really excited to launch this promotion in Australia and New Zealand. It’s a chance for every player to share their achievements, enjoy the gaming experience, and win significant prizes,” said a representative of N1 Bet.

The rewards are impressive indeed, featuring top-tier prizes like the Ford Ranger Raptor and Tesla Model Y. Plus, Rolex watches, MacBooks, iPhones, and other coveted items await winners. With 50 prize-winning opportunities in both High Rollers’ and Novices’ leaderboards, there’s plenty of chance for players to come out on top. Details on rules and prizes for the Mega Casino Race can be found here.

About N1 Bet

With a track record of over three years, N1 Bet has established itself as a reliable and trusted name in the casino and betting industry. Player safety is the company’s top priority. Operating under a Curacao license, N1 Bet is renowned for delivering high-quality gaming experiences, engaging promotions, rewarding prizes, and round-the-clock customer support. N1 Bet continues to earn positive feedback from global iGaming communities, including Australia and New Zealand.

N1 Bet Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/n1-bet-launches-mega-casino-race-with-a-270-000-prize-pool-and-cars-up-for-grabs-302193868.html

SOURCE N1 Bet

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.