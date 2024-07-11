Omdia: Large-area OLED shipment forecasts to increase by 124.6% YoY in 2024 driven by tablet and notebook PC OLED growth

LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Shipments of large-area OLEDs sized above 9-inches are forecast to increase by 124.6% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, according to Omdia’s latest Large Area Display Market Tracker 1Q24 report.

As a result of the global recession, high-end displays saw demand declining and impacting large-area OLED shipments which decreased by 25.7% YoY in 2023. The only exception was monitor OLEDs which provided the opportunity for panel makers to shift their focus and help reduce the deficits from OLED TV display business thus increasing shipments in 2023.

Commenting on the market changes, Peter Su, Senior Principal Analyst stated: “All large-area OLED applications are expected to see an increase in shipments in 2024 except those in the ‘Others’ category as shown in the diagram. This growth will be driven by mobile PC applications of OLEDs such as Notebook PCs and tablet PCs. In particular, tablet PC OLED shipments are projected to increase by 294.0% YoY in 2024 largely due to new Apple iPad Pro OLED version. OLED makers are also aiming to increase notebook PC OLEDs by 152.6% YoY during same period.

“With the rising demand for AI PCs, that the demand for high-end notebook PC demand is also expected to increase. Additionally, OLED makers planning Gen 8.6 IT OLED fabs are increasing their notebook PC OLED shipment targets this year in preparation for the fab mass production. Monitor OLED are also expected to grow shipments by 139.9% YoY in 2024. Although OLED TV display shipments are forecasted to increase by 34.8% YoY in 2024, this figure is still lower than in 2022. Therefore, panel makers need to ramp up monitor OLED production to maximize their Gen 8.5 OLED fab capacities.”

Samsung Display is projected to hold the largest share of large-area OLED unit shipments at 52.5% in 2024, followed by LG Display at 33.1% and EDO at 10.1%. Korean makers expect to dominate large-area OLED shipments with 85.6% share this year, down from 88.2% in 2023. This decline is attributed to the increasing presence of Chinese panel makers, whose share us anticipated to rise from 11.8% in 2023 to 14.4% in 2024. Chinese panel makers are focusing on tablet and notebook PC OLED shipments as they plan to establish Gen 8.6 IT OLED fabs in the near future.

