Questex’s IHIF Asia 2024: Pioneering the Future of Hospitality Investment in the Asia-Pacific

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

HONG KONG, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia, organized by Questex, is set to revolutionize the landscape of hospitality investment across the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place at Regent Hong Kong from 9 to 11 September 2024.

IHIF Asia gathers top players in the hospitality investment community, including HNWIs, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, private equity groups, global hotel brands, operators, and leading developers.

Featuring sponsors and participants such as Accor, CBRE, Langham, Rosewood, Savills and Japanese brand Seibu Prince Hotel & Resorts, the event also includes investors from OUE Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Frasers, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Designed to facilitate deal flows, provide market insights, and foster partnerships, IHIF Asia promises to be a pivotal industry gathering.

Key Highlights:

  • Exclusive Networking: Direct access to industry leaders and senior executives.
  • Market Intelligence and Trends: Comprehensive analysis of market data, trends, and opportunities in Asia-Pacific.
  • Investment Strategies: Sessions on hospitality investment strategies, asset management, and ESG considerations.
  • High-Profile Attendees: The event expects to attract over 750 participants, with more than 25% being C-suite executives and over 20% being active investors.

“We are thrilled to introduce IHIF Asia as the premier hospitality investment forum in the region. Our goal is to provide a dynamic platform where investors and industry leaders can converge to explore opportunities, share insights, and drive significant returns,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Travel and Hospitality, Questex.

Themed “Charting New Horizons,” the programme calls for reassessing models, adopting forward-thinking approaches, diversifying strategies and expanding into new segments.

Registration is now open. Secure your pass today to join the forefront of hospitality investment. For more details and to register, please visit IHIF Asia Website.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrew Walmsley.

