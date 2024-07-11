AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aetina & Solomon Announce Partnership to Accelerate AI and 3D Vision

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

Empower organizations to boost productivity across manufacturing, semiconductor, retail, and other verticals

TAIPEI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina, a leading global provider of edge AI solutions, is announcing a new partnership with AI and 3D vision company Solomon Technology Corporation. Aetina’s high-performance edge AI solutions powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ and NVIDIA-Certified Systems perfectly complement Solomon’s state-of-the-art 3D and AI-powered machine vision devices. Together, they are delivering edge AI vision capabilities that are fully customizable and unlock boundless possibilities for a broader range of verticals and applications worldwide.   

Amplify AI Training and Inference Power of AI & 3D Vision to AI Inspection

“By joining forces, Solomon and Aetina are delivering streamlined, customizable edge AI and 3D vision solutions that greatly accelerate productivity with minimal time and investment. As both of us are partners with NVIDIA, this highlights our seamless integration of hardware and software,” remarks Richard Hung, Vice President at Aetina.

“Aetina is known for a comprehensive range of computing systems, solutions tailored for various applications, long-term technical support, and extensive compatibility for powering different technologies,” notes Michael Lee, Director at Solomon. “We look forward to combining our strengths to expand possibilities for countless industries.” 

Aetina’s solutions bring unparalleled computing power for AI training and inference. Combined with Solomon’s AI & 3D vision solutions, which feature rapid AI model training, fewer samples required and ease-to-use AI tools, the collaboration benefits manufacturing and industrial enterprises by streamlining and automating complex tasks. One of AI vision solutions – META-aivi utilized on SOP validation, is able to guide operators through augmented reality using easy-access devices like tablets to ensure they follow the correct steps. It enables reducing human error and increasing productivity by elevating workplace intelligence.

For above applications, Aetina’s MegaEdge system – AIP-KQ67, powered by Intel 12/13th Gen Core™ i9/i7/i5 and certified by NVIDIA NCS with NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU, features high performance with scalability, making it suitable for accelerating computer vision for AI training workloads. For AI inferencing, DeviceEdge platform – AIE-KX13/23, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ AGX Orin™, deliver ultra-low latency inferencing with up to 275 TOPS.

Known for rapid deployment and customer centricity, Aetina and Solomon will continue to uphold these reputations to solve challenges for various enterprises with tailored edge AI vision solutions.

To explore edge-powered 3D and AI vision solutions from Aetina and Solomon, please contact: sales@aetina.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aetina–solomon-announce-partnership-to-accelerate-ai-and-3d-vision-302194391.html

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

