Sygnum launches Connect 24/7 Multi-Asset Instant Settlement Network

- First network to offer 24/7 free instant settlement for fiat, digital assets and stablecoins
- Launches with existing institutional network, including regulated digital asset exchange AsiaNext, prime broker Hidden Road, liquidity provider B2C2 and connectivity to 200+ of Sygnum’s high-volume trading clients
- Focused on enhancing capital efficiency and on-demand liquidity for professional and institutional market participants in Sygnum’s European and Asian home markets
- Fireblock’s 1,800 institutional clients will also be able to access Sygnum Connect fiat settlements through the Fireblocks platform[i]
- Eliminates counterparty and settlement risks between members and is fully compliant with stringent Swiss regulatory, legal and security standards
ZURICH, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, announces the launch of Sygnum Connect, its 24/7 multi-asset instant settlement network. The network settles fiat, digital assets and stablecoin transactions for institutional investors, liquidity providers, stablecoin issuers, brokers and selected exchanges. Sygnum Connect fills the current industry gap for a complete solution that delivers the capital efficiency, on-demand liquidity and institutional-grade standards the digital asset ecosystem needs for future growth.
|
Sygnum Connect instant settlement network:
• Fiat, digital asset and stablecoin settlements in one institutional-grade platform
• Instant 24/7 settlements, free between network members
• Eliminates counterparty and settlement risk between network members
• Fully compliant with stringent Swiss regulatory, legal and security standards
• Conveniently accessed through the Sygnum banking platform, APIs and the Fireblocks platform
• Add-on services include Lombard Loans, FX conversions and stablecoin minting and redemption
Sygnum Connect launches with a strong existing partner network, including regulated institution-only digital asset exchange AsiaNext, prime broker Hidden Road and leading liquidity provider B2C2, in addition to connectivity to more than 200 of Sygnum’s institutional high-volume trading clients.
Network members have access to instant USD, EUR, CHF and SGD fiat settlements, with settlements for a wide range of digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins being added in Q3 2024. The network’s scope is further expanded by a range of Sygnum Connect add-on services, including simultaneous delivery-vs-payment transactions, on-demand Lombard loans, FX conversions, and stablecoin minting and redemption.
Traditional settlement processes often involve capital inefficiency and add unnecessary complexity and delays, during which time assets are unavailable for investment or trade. Before the launch of Sygnum Connect, there was no instant multi-asset settlement network providing the capital efficiency, on-demand liquidity and institutional-grade standards that professional and institutional market participants increasingly require.
This launch coincides with a potential institutional adoption inflection point, driven by factors like Bitcoin spot ETFs, rising stablecoin flows and Tier 1 asset managers moving more of their assets on-chain.
Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider with over 1,800 institutional clients, will fully integrate the Sygnum Connect network into their platform in Q3 2024. This will enable network members, who are also direct Fireblocks users, to access fiat settlements through the Fireblocks Network, an enterprise-grade digital asset transfer platform for rapid digital asset transactions and dynamic payment workflow. This will significantly expand and simplify network access and avoid the added complexity of settling different types of assets through different platforms.
Kok Kee Chong, Chief Executive Officer at AsiaNext, says, “The ability to instantly settle fiat, digital payment tokens, stablecoins and tokenised money market funds (used as collateral) 24/7, is a game-changer for institutional liquidity and capital efficiency. AsiaNext is excited to leverage Sygnum Connect for our trading members, and we look forward to collaborating closely moving forward.”
Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development at Hidden Road, says “Digital asset market structure is undergoing an important transformation as it matures to meet the needs of institutional investors. Sygnum Connect’s 24/7 network across fiat and digital assets will bring added speed, efficiency and liquidity to market – priorities that Hidden Road and Sygnum share – and has the potential to improve settlement for institutions.”
Thomas Restout, B2C2 Group Chief Executive Officer, says “We are excited to join the Sygnum Connect Network, strengthening B2C2’s 24/7/365 instant settlement capabilities. This partnership with a major global digital asset banking group provides an additional channel for instant, multi-asset settlement. It represents another step forward in providing our clients with the industry-leading flexibility and speed necessary for navigating the dynamic digital asset market.”
Ran Goldi, Senior Vice President, Payments and Network at Fireblocks, says, “Payments have historically been bound by traditional 9-to-5 banking systems, as well as manual settlements and payouts, which have hampered the ability of businesses to move in and out of positions, as well as transfer funds, quickly. By integrating Sygnum Connect, Fireblocks Network users will be able to transfer fiat currencies between each other in real-time, 24/7, eliminating the need to wait for settlements to clear with counterparties and providing greater capital efficiency for network participants.”
Thomas Eichenberger, Chief Product Officer at Sygnum Bank, adds, “Sygnum Connect solves an important piece of the settlement puzzle by making transactions between participants in the global crypto ecosystem faster, cheaper, less risky and more reliable. Sygnum Connect is making a significant contribution to traditional financial system connectivity by empowering professional and institutional market participants to invest and transact in the digital asset economy with complete trust.”
Editor’s note:
Institutional client base at launch
Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group with a client-base approaching 2,000 professional and institutional investors, DLT firms, 20+ banks and other financial institutions across its regulated operations in Switzerland, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg.
Out of Sygnum’s total client base, over 200 institutional clients, including proprietary trading firms, brokers, fund and asset managers, liquidity providers as well as stablecoin issuers who regularly settle high volumes of transactions have immediate connectivity to the Sygnum Connect network.
Sygnum Connect network membership
Only institutional digital asset service providers who are clients of Sygnum Bank in Switzerland are eligible for Sygnum Connect membership. Prospective new members are evaluated and onboarded at Sygnum Bank according to stringent Swiss banking laws and regulations. In line with Sygnum’s founding policy established in 2017, it continues to focus on servicing institutional needs in its core markets of Europe and Asia.
Regulatory compliant network
Sygnum is committed to building, maintaining and growing a secure and regulatory compliant settlement network for the digital asset ecosystem. As the network grows, it will be continually updated to incorporate new features in full alignment with the evolving regulatory environment.
How instant settlements are executed
All asset types used for settlements within the network – cash, crypto and stablecoins – remain in the secure institutional-grade custody of Sygnum Bank at all times. They are not transferred outside of Sygnum’s regulated platform during the instant settlement process.
Sygnum Connect integrates directly with Sygnum’s banking platform and automatically updates the balances of its clients who execute fiat, crypto assets and stablecoins settlements without the need for any on-chain transactions. This enables the efficient use of capital and avoids potential delays and additional costs.
About Sygnum
Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenisation and B2B services.
In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking licence and has CMS and Major Payment Institution Licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg.
We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum’s mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
|
Disclaimer: The information in this publication pertaining to Sygnum Bank AG (“Sygnum”) is for general information purposes only, as per date of publication and should not be considered exhaustive. This publication does not consider the financial situation of any natural or legal person, nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice. This publication does not constitute any advice or recommendation, an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum to purchase or sell any assets. When making an investment decision, you should either conduct your own research and analysis or seek advice from an expert. No elements of precontractual or contractual relationship are intended. While the information is believed to be from accurate and reliable sources, Sygnum makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy of the information and Sygnum expressly disclaims any and all liability that may be based on such information, omissions, or errors thereof. If nothing is indicated to the contrary, all figures are unaudited. Any statements contained in this publication attributed to a third party represent Sygnum’s interpretation of the data, information and/or opinions provided by that third party either publicly or through a subscription service, and such use and interpretation have not been reviewed by the third party. Sygnum reserves the right to amend or replace the information, in part or entirely, at any time, and without any obligation to notify the recipient of such amendment / replacement or to provide the recipient with access to the information. Simultaneously, there is no obligation of Sygnum to inform recipients of information, if before provided information later becomes outdated, inaccurate or obsolete, unless otherwise provided by applicable law. The information provided is not intended for use by or distributed to any individual or legal entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution, publication or use would be contrary to the law or regulatory provisions or in which Sygnum does not hold the necessary registration, approval authorization or license. Except as otherwise provided by Sygnum, it is not allowed to modify, copy, distribute or reproduce, display, license, or otherwise use any content for commercial purposes. The information herein refers to products and services of Sygnum and therefore constitutes advertising according to Art. 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”). Nonetheless, this document contains only general material and does not consider the financial situation of any natural or legal person, nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice. In particular, this publication does not constitute (i) any advice or recommendation, an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum to purchase or sell any assets; (ii) an inducement or incitement to participate in any product, offering or investment; (iii) a prospectus or key information document according to Swiss laws and regulations; nor shall it be construed as such. Where applicable, the full offering documentation of the products mentioned in this publication (such as for example the prospectus, offering memorandum, key information document (Basisinformationsblatt) may be obtained free of charge at Sygnum Bank AG, Uetlibergstrasse 134a, 8045 Zurich, Switzerland and/or by contacting us at https://www.sygnum.com/contact/. Some of the products mentioned in this publication might not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (“CISA”), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, neither such products nor the issuer is governed by the CISA nor approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (“FINMA”). Accordingly, for such products investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CISA. These materials and this publication are for distribution only under such circumstances as may be permitted by applicable laws. They are not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or would subject Sygnum or its partners to any registration, licensing or other legal requirement within such jurisdiction. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, no action has been or will be taken by Sygnum or its partners that would permit a public offering or a distribution of the products or possession or distribution of any offering material in relation to the products in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. No offers, sales, resales or deliveries of any products or distribution of any offering material relating to any products may be made in or from any jurisdiction except in circumstances which will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations, and which will not impose any obligation on Sygnum. Where applicable, if and to the extent Sygnum has registered its prospectus with a prospectus evaluation body or a regulatory authority, further reference regarding the applicable selling and transfer restrictions is made to such prospectus. These materials may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements include, for example, the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Without prejudice to any requirements under applicable laws and regulations, Sygnum and each of the participating authorized participants expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in these materials to reflect any change in expectations thereof or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These materials are not a complete statement of the markets and developments referred to herein. Where applicable, some figures may refer to past performances or simulated past performances and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Some figures may be forecasts only and forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Investment decisions should always be taken in a portfolio context and make allowance for your personal situation and consequent risk appetite and risk tolerance. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in these materials or its accuracy or completeness. None of the participating authorized offerors, authorized participants, or distributors or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in these materials (or whether any information has been omitted from them) or any other information relating to Sygnum or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of these materials or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
|
[i] Fireblocks users can be onboarded as a Sygnum Bank client to access the Sygnum Connect Network
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sygnum-launches-connect-247-multi-asset-instant-settlement-network-302194607.html
SOURCE Sygnum