AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Sungrow Holds the Global No. 1 Position in PV Inverter Shipments for 2023

PRNewswire July 12, 2024

HEFEI, China, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, secured the top spot in the 2023 global PV inverter shipment rankings according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, reaffirming its position with exceptional capabilities.

Over the past year, Sungrow has significantly increased its R&D investments, successfully pioneered the grid connection of 2000V inverters and expanded its product range. These innovations are widely applied across various scenarios, including utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications. With six global R&D centers, Sungrow has expanded its comprehensive sales and after-sales service networks worldwide, continuously facilitating the renewable energy transition in over 170 countries and regions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.