The Star of Koh Samui is Rising – Agoda Reveals

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda shares an increase in searches for the Thai island of Koh Samui during June 2024, with international searches rising by 26% and domestic searches up by 8% compared to the same period last year. The growing number of accommodation searches coincides with the buzz around the third season of the popular TV show The White Lotus, which will feature the island.

Top Inbound Searches for Koh Samui – Agoda

1

Israel

2

India

3

Germany

4

South Korea

5

Malaysia

6

Singapore

7

Japan

8

United Kingdom

9

France

10

United States

 

Agoda’s data reveals that Israel, India, Germany, South Korea, and Malaysia are the top five international markets searching for accommodations in Koh Samui, with Singapore, Japan, the UK, France, and the USA completing the top 10. Interestingly, Koh Samui attracts a higher proportion of non-Asian accommodation searches compared to Thailand as a whole, with five out of the top ten markets being non-Asian, whereas for Thailand overall, only one out of the top ten (USA) is a non-Asian market.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Koh Samui’s growing appeal is evident from the increased search activity on our platform. The island’s unique charm, combined with the buzz around The White Lotus, is drawing more international and domestic travelers. We anticipate this trend to continue as more people discover what Koh Samui has to offer.”

The island’s allure is not just limited to its picturesque beaches and vibrant nightlife. Koh Samui offers a diverse range of activities, from exploring lush rainforests to indulging in world-class spa treatments, making it a versatile destination for all types of travelers.

Koh Samui’s popularity is expected to receive a further boost thanks to the popular HBO TV show The White Lotus. The show, which filmed on the island earlier this year with the support of the Thai government, is expected to be released in 2025. The cast includes stars like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thailand’s BLACKPINK’s megastar LaLisa Manobal.

In addition to a wide variety of holiday accommodations on Koh Samui, Agoda’s platform hosts over four million holiday properties globally, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities. Agoda’s wide offerings make it the ideal online travel platform for finding great value deals and helping travelers see the world for less.

 

