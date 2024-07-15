New Product Line from Baseus Leads Strong Sales in Australia

SYDNEY, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the release of multiple top-selling consumer technology accessories this year in Australia, Baseus is growing its presence in the country’s retail and online marketplaces.

At the halfway point of 2024, Baseus is seeing multiple new flagship products become top-sellers on eBay including the Baseus MA10 Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Baseus 100W USB C to Type C Charger Cable, and the Baseus GaN5 Pro Fast Charger 2C+U 65W.

Highly acclaimed in just two months since its release, the Baseus MA10 Noise Cancelling Earbuds deliver impressive features for their affordable AU $69.99 price-tag. 140-hour playback time, -48 dB active noise cancellation, IPX6 water resistance, and multi-port connectivity are all standard features of these hot-selling earbuds.

Baseus’ strong performance in Australia is also driven by its Baseus 100W USB C to Type C Charger Cable. This product powers electronic devices and transfers data with the ultra-durable Baseus Type-C Cable, featuring 100W fast charging and 480Mbps speeds, all in a stylish, braided design. Retailing at just AU $15, this cable has garnered a positive rating on eBay, becoming one of the top-selling cables on the site.

Meanwhile, the Baseus GaN5 Pro Fast Charger 2C+U 65W, available on Amazon Australia and offline stores such as Telewise in Baulkham Hills, has quickly emerged as a favorite among consumers seeking a fast and versatile charging solution. Equipped with upgraded Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, this compact charger delivers remarkable power efficiency without compromising speed or safety. Its compatibility with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more, makes it an indispensable accessory for users on the go.

Baseus has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to these products on Australia’s online retailers, and has seen continued strong sales since their release. As the brand continues to gain traction on eBay Australia, consumers can expect even more exciting developments in the future.

For more information about Baseus and its range of products, please visit www.baseus.com.

