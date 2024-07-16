EcoFlow Announces Exciting Discounts for Amazon Prime Day in Australia

SYDNEY, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solution provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year’s Amazon Prime Day in Australia with exclusive discounts on a selection of its products. From 16th – 21st July, customers can enjoy substantial savings on some EcoFlow’s most popular items, making it the perfect time to invest in sustainable power solutions.

The RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Pro are perfect for powering all outdoorsy escapades. Whether it’s lightweight, portability or enhanced power fulfilment, customers will enjoy unprecedented value:

RIVER 2 – Featuring a capacity of 256Wh, the RIVER 2, priced at AUD 399 during Prime Day, is perfect for all your power needs on the go. Enjoy a 43% discount and power up your adventures with ease.

RIVER 2 Pro – For those necessitating more power, the RIVER 2 Pro offers enhanced capacity of 768Wh and capabilities. It is now available at AUD 999 during Prime Day, enjoying a 23% discount.

If you’re seeking a family-friendly power solution with versatility and bulk capacity, the EcoFlow DELTA 2, available at AUD 1499 enjoying a 25% discount, is the perfect choice. The device’s expandable capacity, from 1024Wh up to 3040Wh, allows it to seamlessly support up to 13 devices simultaneously with an AC output of up to 1800W (with 2400W surge power).

Additionally, the RIVER Pro enjoys a 22% discount, bringing the price down to AUD 699, and the 160W Solar Panel is available at AUD 499 with 17% off during Prime Day. Both products are praised for their efficiency and convenience, providing an excellent solution for harnessing renewable solar energy and cutting on energy bills when used in tandem.

Moreover, the world’s first wireless portable AC with a heater, the EcoFlow WAVE 2 is now at a 10% discount and available at AUD 1799. For outdoor enthusiasts who look to upgrade their gear and equipment, the EcoFlow Prime Day sale is the perfect timing.

EcoFlow is unwavering in its commitment to bring innovative and eco-friendly power solutions for consumers around the world. With these significant discounts, EcoFlow aspires to make sustainable energy more accessible and affordable for Australian customers.

The EcoFlow Prime Day sale officially commences on 16th July. For more great deals and extraordinary products, please visit the EcoFlow Amazon store. Meanwhile, the EcoFlow AU website store is hosting a sale event through the entire month of July, concurrent with Prime Day. For more information, please visit: https://www.ecoflow.com/au

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.ecoflow.com/au

