International Dragon Award (IDA) – Driving Business Performance and Organizational Excellence Through Honor, Leading the Prosperous Development of the Global Financial Insurance Industry!

HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To highlight the pivotal role and achievements of financial insurance practitioners in advancing the insurance sector, and to provide a dedicated international platform to recognize and honor those striving for excellence in financial insurance industry, the Insurance Marketing Group established the International Dragon Award (IDA) in 1998. Guided by the principles of “Paragon, Perfection, Nobility”, the IDA sets world-class standards, including the creation of the “Agent Category Award” and the “Manager Category Award”, aimed at fostering exceptional sales productivity and organizational development. Through its rigorous application and award ceremonies, the IDA celebrates the exceptional achievements of its members worldwide.

Over the past 25 years, the IDA has garnered widespread recognition and acclaim from over 250 major financial insurance institutions across 17 countries and regions, with a cumulative membership exceeding 163,000 individuals. The IDA Agent Category Award adopts First Year Commission (FYC) and 36 cases as application benchmarks, motivating insurance professionals to achieve higher productivity targets. By striving for these honors, they maintain excellent performance over the long term, generating relatively high productivity and income. Throughout this challenging process, they gradually acquire impactful strategies and sales techniques, leading to the purchase of additional policies and referrals, thus creating further value.

The IDA Manager Category Award highlights the abilities of supervisors in recruitment, training, and performance coaching, showcasing their significant role in the positive development and operation of agencies. This award conveys that an outstanding manager’s responsibility and value lie in empowering their team and embodying the sustainable values of success.

After 25 years of dedicated effort, the IDA Executive Committee has amassed a wealth of data and valuable insights. Join us on July 15, 2024, in Hong Kong, China, for the “The 1st IDA (International Dragon Award) official announcement of 2024 Global Company Rankings”. Our comprehensive analyses reveal that long-term IDA members showcase exceptional advantages in personal productivity, expertise, and sustainability. These strengths not only ensure their own success and that of their teams and companies, but also drive industry prosperity, social stability, and global economic growth.

The data encompasses cumulative statistics from the IDA from 2000 to 2024, including 2024-specific metrics such as membership numbers and productivity levels. This valuable information serves as a strategic guide for financial insurance institutions and agencies worldwide, aiming to drive productivities higher and organizational growth.

The IDA aspires to continue contributing to the prosperous development of the global financial insurance industry. It also expresses gratitude to the various financial insurance institutions and outstanding insurance practitioners for their past contributions to life insurance and the industry, as well as for their longstanding recognition and support of the IDA.

