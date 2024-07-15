Brinc and XDC Network Announce New Web3 Accelerator: LAUNCH

Up to US$100,000 Investment: Participating startups receive financial support in XDC tokens.

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Brinc, a global leader in venture acceleration and corporate innovation, has announced a new strategic partnership with XDC Network, an enterprise-grade Layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Together, they are running the Launch Program, a 12-week Web3 accelerator designed to onboard the next wave of quality builders and projects onto the XDC Network.

The XDC Network is renowned for its speed (<2 sec finality time), affordability (Gas fees near 0), scalability (2000+ TPS), and its enterprise-grade security, making it an optimal platform for launching projects and deploying tokens. The program is exclusively open for Web3 projects who are integrated to XDC and aim to launch a token on the XDC Network by the end of this year.

Shortlisted projects in the Brinc & XDC Launch Program will benefit from this robust blockchain infrastructure, receiving up to US$100,000 in XDC tokens to facilitate their product and token launch.

Upon successful integration into the XDC Network, participants will qualify for support for Investor Days or Demo Days, technical support from the XDC ecosystem, connections with major crypto exchanges for token listing, CoinMarketCap express listing support, and funding support from XDC Network’s venture arm, subject to investment from other co-investors.

The program focuses significantly on making teams investor-ready, ensuring founders are confident in their product positioning and equipped to pitch effectively to investors during the course of the program, and eventually, the demo day. Participants will benefit from curated introductions to Brinc and XDC’s extensive investor network, aimed at converting pitches into investments. Additionally, Brinc will assist with essential documentation, including refining pitch decks, token structuring cap tables, organizing data rooms, introduction to potential investors and organizing demo days upon completion of the program.

This program is an exclusive avenue for teams to access the combined resources and technical support from XDC, alongside Brinc’s advisory support, mentorship, curated workshops, and extensive network of investors and strategic partners. This comprehensive support positions the program as the go-to solution for teams looking to accelerate growth, secure fundraising, and successfully launch a token on the XDC Network.

Since its inception in 2021, Brinc has run four web3 vertical-agnostic accelerator programs. This experience allows Brinc to understand the diverse needs and complexities across different market segments, from DeFi to Gaming. With a curated set of mentors and experts, Brinc addresses the varied needs of founders, ensuring they have the resources to fundraise and scale effectively.

The Brinc x XDC Launch Program features an esteemed network of industry leaders as mentors, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, providing invaluable guidance and support to participating startups. The program is further bolstered by a network of ecosystem partners, such as Arcanum Ventures, Be(in) Crypto, ChainGPT Pad, CoinTelegraph Accelerator, DMCC, Esquare Legal, Financial Data Science, Kairon Labs, Magic Square, Mamoru, Netfork, Protocol Labs, The Sandbox, Zilliqa, and Zokyo, offering additional resources and opportunities.

For more information about the Brinc x XDC Launch Program, please visit Brinc’s website or XDC Network.

About Brinc

Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 15+ multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future. Brinc recently announced plans to raise a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

Brinc also supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, and venture capital as a service. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, The Sandbox), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB, Hatcher+) have all run programs with Brinc. Learn more: www.brinc.io

About XDC

The XDC Network, founded in 2017, is a community-driven platform designed for trade finance and payments. It is powered by dedicated developers, early adopters, and passionate advocates. The open-source platform offers a smart contract ecosystem for seamless global trade operations. With community-driven ethics, an optimized platform, and a commitment to global GDP growth, the XDC Network aims for a decentralized and inclusive blockchain future.

