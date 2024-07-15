In Honor of World Brain Day, the World Federation of Neurology to Host Free Public Webinar to Spotlight Brain Health and Disease Prevention

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is hosting its 11th annual World Brain Day on July 22. This year, World Brain Day will unite neurologists, patients, advocates and educators all over the world under the theme “Brain Health and Prevention.”

To honor the event, the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) will host a webinar that is free and open to the public to share vital information about brain health and prevention on July 22, at 12:00 GMT. The webinar will feature distinguished neurology experts from renowned organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Stroke Organization. Participants can register online on the WFN website here.

Organized by the WFN, World Brain Day is an annual global initiative designed to shed light on crucial aspects of brain health. With neurological disorders affecting over 3.40 billion people—and 11.1 million related deaths recorded in 2021 alone—awareness surrounding preventive measures has never been more important.

“Addressing the well-being of our minds and taking preventive measures is like securing a roadmap for what lies ahead. It’s not just about responding when issues arise; it’s about proactively fostering a mindset of prevention against neurological conditions,” said Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, President of WFN. “Our commitment to averting neurological disorders forms the foundation of our resilience for the future.”

This year’s theme of Brain Health and Prevention encapsulates the mission to proactively address risk factors for neurological diseases , emphasize the importance of early detection and effective management, and disseminate global education on prevention strategies.

The focus on Brain Health and Prevention revolves around five key pillars:

Neurological disorders are preventable through early detection and effective management.

Global education on prevention for brain health is imperative.

Socioeconomic status or geographic location should not be barriers to prevention.

Healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers play pivotal roles in addressing the global neurological needs.

Recognizing brain health as a fundamental human right is at the core of our mission.

During the webinar, WFN will also be joined by its six Regional Neurological Societies, who will discuss prioritizing prevention in their respective regions and what patients, family members, and advocates can contribute today:

Dr. Lawrence Tucker , President, African Academy of Neurology

, President, African Academy of Neurology Dr. Carlayne E. Jackson , President, American Academy of Neurology

, President, American Academy of Neurology Prof. Christopher Chen , President, Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology

, President, Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology Prof. Elena Moro , President-Elect, European Academy of Neurology

, President-Elect, European Academy of Neurology Prof. Riadh Gouider, President, Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies

Dr. Ahmed Cairo , President, Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies

“For too long, people with neurological disabilities have been marginalized,” noted Prof. Tissa Wijeratne, Co-Chair of World Brain Day. “It is imperative that we take immediate steps to rectify inequitable healthcare policies and promote essential education, paving the way for a world that is more compassionate, inclusive, and fair for everyone.”

Visit the WFN website to register for the free World Brain Day webinar and to stay informed about the latest WBD 2024 events and initiatives. Follow the WFN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@wfneurology). Join the WFN in raising awareness about Brain Health and Prevention by utilizing the hashtags #WorldBrainDay, #WBD2024 and #BrainHealthandPrevention.

“This year’s World Brain Day webinar presents a chance to engage global leaders and advocates to alleviate the worldwide impact of neurological disabilities,” says Prof. David Dodick, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Mayo Clinic and Co-Chair of World Brain Day. “Our goal is to advance our initiatives through educational resources and advocacy strategies that can reduce the prevalence of brain diseases and disorders worldwide.”

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 124 national neurological Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, with an emphasis on under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world’s neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org

