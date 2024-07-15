Electronic System Design Industry Posts $4.5 Billion in Revenue in Q1 2024, ESD Alliance Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 14.4% to $4,521.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 from the $3,951.1 million registered in the first quarter of 2023, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 14.8%.

“The electronic design automation (EDA) industry continued to report strong revenue growth in Q1 2024,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “All product categories reported increases, with CAE, IC Physical, Semiconductor IP and Services posting double-digit upticks. Further, all geographic regions reported growth, with the Americas and Asia Pacific logging double-digit revenue gains.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 61,653 people globally in Q1 2024, a 6.9% jump over the Q1 2023 headcount of 57,696 and up 2.6% compared to Q4 2023.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 13% to $1,621.1 million . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 18.9%.

revenue increased 13% to . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 18.9%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue grew 13.9% to $769.6 million . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 17.5%.

revenue grew 13.9% to . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 17.5%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 2.8% to $378.9 million . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 13.2%.

revenue rose 2.8% to . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 13.2%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 18.6% to $1,578.1 million . The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 10.3%.

revenue increased 18.6% to . The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 10.3%. Services revenue jumped 22.3% to $173.9 million . The four-quarter Services moving average rose 12.3%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,937.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2024, a 14.1% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 12.1%.

, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2024, a 14.1% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 12.1%. Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) procured $579.0 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2024, a 9.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 14.6%.

procured of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2024, a 9.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 14.6%. Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 2.8% to $280.7 million . The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 8.9%.

procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 2.8% to . The four-quarter moving average for increased 8.9%. Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,724.7 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2024, a 19% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 19.2%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and Services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, SIP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

and APAC) Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members’ business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

