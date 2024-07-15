Super Terminal Expo Commits to Hong Kong from November 2024 with AAHK’s Support

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets is delighted to announce a groundbreaking decision: Super Terminal Expo will make Hong Kong its home from November 2024, a decision strongly supported by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK). This strategic commitment underscores the immense potential seen in Super Terminal Expo, not only for the booming aviation sector but also as a pivotal regional and international event.

Vivian Cheung, Acting Chief Executive Officer of AAHK, said “We are especially excited about this partnership. It is the result of our proactive efforts to bring this mega-event to Hong Kong, which will not only bring new ideas and business opportunities for our aviation and transportation sector, but also benefit the wider economy of Hong Kong and further promote Hong Kong’s attraction to major global events.”

Hong Kong’s strategic position as a leading multi-modal transportation hub, featuring unparalleled access to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and wider regions, makes it the perfect venue for Super Terminal Expo. This decision by Informa Markets comes at a time when the global exhibition market is on the cusp of significant growth, with the Asia-Pacific region, particularly ASEAN, Hong Kong, and the GBA, showing promising opportunities for international exhibitions and trade shows.

Super Terminal Expo 2024 will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). Situated in the heart of the GBA and seamlessly connected to Hong Kong International Airport, AWE provides a convenient and central location for the event. This accessibility is crucial for attracting a diverse range of industry leaders, fostering a rich exchange of ideas at the event.

“With over 300 billion US dollars earmarked for the development and upgrading of airports across Asia, the timing of hosting Super Terminal Expo couldn’t be more perfect,” said Michael Duck, EVP Commercial Development, Informa Markets. “Super Terminal Expo will serve as a crucial platform for stakeholders to stay abreast of and contribute to the advancements in airport development and cutting-edge technology.”

Some of the exhibitors already confirmed include:

ADB Safegate ( Belgium )

) Chinney Engineering Alliance

Collins Aerospace ( USA )

) COMAC

HACTL

Huawei

Jianghangan Airport Engineering

Leonardo Automation ( Italy )

) NEC ( Japan )

) Nuctech

Outsight ( France )

) Plaza Premium Group

Rittal ( Germany )

) SITA ( Belgium )

) Turkish Airlines

UISEE

Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone

The first edition of the Super Terminal Expo will launch several initiatives:

1. The STE Conference 2024 Program, which will feature 80+ content sessions, including speakers from the most forward-thinking airports and technology companies. The conference programme will key in on five crucial themes, explicitly tailored to targeting vital trends and ideas around air passenger and freight hubs:

Terminal Passenger Experience & Innovation: Examine the impact of emerging technologies like biometrics and AI on passenger experience, accessibility and inclusion. Terminal Security & Facilitation: Dissect intricate challenges around cybersecurity threats and border security procedures. Future Terminals & Sustainability: Discuss strategies of decarbonising an existing airport and building new terminals with reference to the ADRM Sustainability guidelines. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM): Explore ideas around integrating AAM infrastructure into airports, creating effective mobility for passengers and cargo. Intermodal Excellence: Delves into the complex landscape of creating interconnected hubs of mobility for passengers and cargo.



Sessions Include:

Aviation Industry Outlook – Airport Hub Strategies & APAC Challenges Elevating Efficiency: Innovations and Challenges in Air Cargo and Terminal Ground Handling in Asia Safe Skies, Seamless Journeys: Harmonising Safety Standards & Airport Systems From Concept to Reality: Unlocking Urban Air Mobility in China



Speakers include:

Vivian Cheung , Acting Chief Executive Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong Dr. Xie Xingquan , Regional Vice President, IATA North Asia Raphael Guillet , Chief of the Regional Sub Office ICAO Asia and Pacific Office Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific , SITA Paul Cheng , Executive Director Operations, Hongkong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd. Sarah Samuel , SVP , Airport & Airline Operations, APAC, Amadeus



This program aims to foster knowledge exchange and drive substantial change within the sector. Early bird conference pass discounts are ongoing now.

Find out more: https://www.superterminalexpo.com/conference-events/

2. The Inaugural STE Awards will celebrate global achievements in airport design, technology, operations, and sustainable initiatives, highlighting the industry’s capacity for innovation and boundary-pushing advancements.

There will be three categories:

Best Terminal Design : Reserved for airports that enrich the overall journey for passengers and freight through thoughtful, intelligent design, spotlighting entities that blend aesthetic brilliance with operational excellence.

: Reserved for airports that enrich the overall journey for passengers and freight through thoughtful, intelligent design, spotlighting entities that blend aesthetic brilliance with operational excellence. Best Innovation : Honouring the most groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of terminals, celebrating ventures that tackle critical challenges, redefine industry standards, and demonstrate exceptional potential for positive impact.

: Honouring the most groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of terminals, celebrating ventures that tackle critical challenges, redefine industry standards, and demonstrate exceptional potential for positive impact. Best Sustainable Initiative: For the vendor that leads by example in environmental stewardship, this category spotlights initiatives and/or solutions that significantly reduce the airport’s environmental impact, promote sustainability, and contribute to the global effort against climate change.

Nominations are due to start early August and the results will be announced during the gala dinner and awards, co-hosted with CAPA-Center for Aviation, on November 5 in Hong Kong.

For more details, visit www.superterminalexpo.com/awards

3. The Low Altitude Economy Forum, part of the exhibition, will open up discussions on urban air mobility with the leading eVTOL suppliers including eHang, AutoFlight and Aerofugia. This transformative movement is expected to redefine urban transportation, and the forum will convene experts to devise safe and efficient integration strategies for air mobility into urban transportation networks.

4. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Mainland and overseas attendees will be offered experiential activities across Hong Kong to explore the city’s diverse excitement. This includes free admission to the museum for East-Meets-West cultural immersion outdoor experiences and attraction discounts for a fun-filled, rewarding journey.

Holding Super Terminal Expo in Hong Kong consecutively, with the steadfast support from AAHK, encapsulates the confidence in Super Terminal Expo’s potential to bring together regional and global players, showcase groundbreaking solutions, and spearhead positive transformation across the aviation industry.

Informa Markets look forward to a productive collaboration with industry partners and stakeholders to establish Super Terminal Expo as a landmark event that champions innovation and development in aviation, both in Hong Kong and internationally in the next few years.

About Super Terminal Expo:

Super Terminal Expo is Asia’s pioneering design, construction and operations event showcasing the next wave of innovation in passenger and cargo terminal, bringing together experts and decision-makers to shape the future of terminals.

Organised by Informa Markets, the world’s largest event organiser, Super Terminal Expo has strategically chosen aviation as the focal point for its inaugural year as we recognise the unparalleled opportunities present within Asia’s aviation sector.

Super Terminal Expo is supported by Airport Authority Hong Kong, Aviation Week Network, and CAPA – Centre for Aviation, Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and International Cooperation and Service Center, CAAC.

Spanning 20,000 sqm at AsiaWorld-Expo, Super Terminal Expo is set to be a hub of innovation with over 300 exhibitor bands. The event also includes a conference programme, featuring 80+ forums led by industry experts, targeting vital trends and ideas around transport and freight hubs.

The event will be co-located with the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Award, a two-day summit focusing on aviation sustainability, and the CTC Corporate Travel Summit, hosted by Corporate Travel Community (CTC).

For more information, please visit www.superterminalexpo.com.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, the world’s largest event organiser, creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals. This includes the world’s largest jewellery fair and Asia’s largest beauty expo, both held annually in Hong Kong. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

