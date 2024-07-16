Huion’s Exclusive Prime Day Sale Preview 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Amazon has set the dates for its Prime Day sales from July 16th to July 17th. Huion will also join in on this shopping extravaganza and launch a global promotion on these two days to add more excitement. Now, I’ll go over our largest price drops throughout the shopping festival, so this is a must-read for those who are looking to upgrade their digital drawing equipment.

Prime Day Must Buy

The Professional’s Choice

It’s worth noting that discounts and sale duration for different products may vary by country, so please choose the corresponding store to visit based on your location. And next, I’ll take the US store as an example.

As Huion’s new-generation flagship pen display, Kamvas Pro 19 will be available at a 10% discount for $989, the lowest price point since its launch.

Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 24 (4K), Huion’s best-selling star products, have not only expanded the company’s product line but also strengthened its industry position. This time, both pen displays are available at a 20% discount.

Beginner’s Collection

At only $199 (with a 20% discount), Kamvas Slate 10 is an excellent entry-level tablet for kids and beginner artists to draw on. It is built on Android, making it user-friendly and easy to use, as well as allowing for creation on the go. Also, check out Inspiroy 2 S, which is currently on sale for $39.99 (20% off). Its lovely pink color, compact design, and ample shortcuts have made waves on social media platforms. It’s an investment you’ll never regret.

Global Giveaways

Huion is also hosting warm-up giveaways on its global Instagram account and the X account from July 11th to July 17th. Participants will have a chance to win without spending a dime.

Finale

Huion has consistently been a pioneer in developing and designing pen tablets, pen displays, pen computers. If you’re looking to elevate your creative tool, mark your calendar for July 16th to July 17th and visit Huion’s Amazon store to get exclusive Prime Day deals. Don’t miss out!

