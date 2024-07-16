HARI BAJU MELAYU 2024 THEMED “CELEBRATING MALAYSIA’S TRADITIONAL MEN’S COSTUME” SET TO EMPOWER VENDORS NATIONWIDE WHILE BRINGING TOGETHER MALAYSIANS IN A SHOW OF UNITY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Baju Melayu is a historical traditional wear that can be traced back to the early days of the Malacca Sultanate more than 600 years ago. Hari Baju Melayu 2024 (or Baju Melayu Day 2024) is set to bring a renewed enthusiasm to Baju Melayu among all Malaysians nationwide. Themed “Celebrating Malaysia’s Traditional Men’s Costume”, the inaugural Hari Baju Melayu 2024 is an initiative by Binwani’s Fashion Group, which will be hosted on 8 August to coincide with the Merdeka month celebrations.

The overall campaign will include a series of events, competitions and activities to highlight the homegrown fashion icon that is Baju Melayu.

The objective is to bring together all of Malaysia in a show of unity for what has become an iconic fashion statement that is steeped in tradition, culture and elegance. This focus will drive both the communication objectives of unity, culture, lifestyle, and fashion, but it will also create a much-needed economic stimulus to the supply chain which includes thousands of small and medium businesses throughout the country.

Vijay Binwani, the Managing Director of Binwani’s Fashion Group, said, “Baju Melayu is a unique combination of heritage and elegance coupled with tradition and style. This should be enjoyed by all in Malaysia.”

“During this time, we can raise the profile of Baju Melayu. When we think of certain countries and regions, a piece of clothing becomes synonymous; it becomes part of the DNA of a country’s branding. Imagine walking down the streets of London or New York and people recognising a Malaysian because they were proudly wearing a Baju Melayu. Unity should be something that we all feel, and not something that we just voice out once in a while,” continued Vijay, who is also a known fashion and image consultant.

In describing the campaign, he said, “The critical outward facing component of Hari Baju Melayu is a photo competition. To participate, people will just need to post photos of themselves wearing Baju Melayu on their favourite social media platform using the hashtags #haribajumelayu, #HBM, and #BinwanisHBM. The winners will be announced at midnight on the day itself. Participation is free and there are cash prices from RM300 to RM1,000.”

The organising committee will hold a series of photo events with photographers brought together to shoot professional shots of everyday Malaysians wearing Baju Melayu. The first venue to confirm their participation is Limone Café in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur. In addition to a free photo session, those wearing Baju Melayu during the month of August will receive a 20 per cent discount at Binwani’s.

Vijay concluded, “We would like to invite supporting organisations and merchants to join and support our initiative, which will empower them to bring awareness and attract commercial interest. Merchants across the country for this first year will enjoy the benefits of the promotional campaign and increased brand awareness during this time while supporting a noble cause. This is our way of giving back to the broader fashion and lifestyle ecosystem.”

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) is a proud supporter of Hari Baju Melayu as it brings together many positive elements starting with the cultural fashion icon that is the Baju Melayu.

Nordin Abdullah, MGBF founding chairman, commented, “From the business perspective, this focus will give increased activity in various supply chains that make up the fashion industry here in Malaysia. From a branding perspective, it draws on the deep well that is Malaysia’s shared history and the projection of confidence and pride that comes from wearing the Baju Melayu, which is one of the nation’s traditional costumes.”

A special edition of ‘A Working Lunch with Nordin‘ will be hosted on Hari Baju Melayu (8 August) for selected invited guests of the Malaysia Global Business Forum and Binwani’s. Hari Baju Melayu is a special project in conjunction with the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the Binwani’s Fashion Group.

To be eligible to receive a special invitation to the Hari Baju Melayu edition of ‘A Working Lunch with Nordin‘, and for more information, visit www.HariBajuMelayu.com.

About Binwani’s Fashion Group

Binwani’s Fashion Group is a premier fashion destination in Malaysia, renowned for its luxurious fabrics, apparel, and accessories. Commemorating its 100 year anniversary in 2025, the company offers a diverse range of products, from traditional batiks to contemporary prints and elegant evening wear for men & women. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, Binwani’s continues to provide personalised attention and expert advice to three generations of Malaysians. Their flagship stores and robust online presence ensure a seamless shopping experience. For the latest trends and timeless classics, Binwani’s Fashion Group is the ultimate choice for quality and style in Malaysia. For more information, visit www.binwani.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hari-baju-melayu-2024-themed-celebrating-malaysias-traditional-mens-costume-set-to-empower-vendors-nationwide-while-bringing-together-malaysians-in-a-show-of-unity-302197775.html

SOURCE MGBF