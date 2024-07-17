ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATES PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION OF THE ST. REGIS MACAO ON ASIA’S 50 BEST BARS 2024

The historic recognition marks a milestone for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Greater China

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce that The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao has made a historic entry into Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. This accolade celebrates the excellence of cocktail and bar culture across the continent, marking the first time St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Greater China has secured a place on the esteemed list.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged by one of the highest accolades for cocktail and bar culture. The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao’s inclusion in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars is a testament to the relentless dedication and creativity of the hotel team,” said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. “This also represents a first for the St. Regis Brand in Greater China, marking a significant step in our commitment to delivering extraordinary bar experiences for our guests.”

Asia’s 50 Best Bars is an annual list showcasing the best and most innovative talent in the region’s drinks industry. Winners are selected by over 200 knowledgeable members across the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy. This recognition places The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao among the most reputable and prestigious drinking scenes in Asia, right at the forefront of the future of mixology in the continent.

The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Macao, known for its opulent ambiance and sophisticated mixology, stands as a testament to the hotel’s commitment to providing unparalleled drinking experiences. The bar brings its New York heritage through its artisan cocktails and beverages, such as Maria do Leste – which was forged from the city’s unique “east-meets-west” culture, and the Macao Egg Tart – representing one of the city’s most authentic flavors. Guests can also experience The Violet Hour, welcoming the transition from day to evening with three distinctive martinis, or indulge in mixologist Kevin Lai’s impeccable cocktails that are inspired by Macao’s and New York’s heritages.

Across St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Greater China, the iconic St. Regis Bar embodies the legacy of the King Cole Bar at the brand’s flagship property in New York City. Unique and different at select St. Regis hotel around the world, each venue of The St. Regis Bar serves as an intimate setting where guests can experience an inspired list of cocktails from the House of Astor. This significant accolade signals the start of a new chapter for The St. Regis Bar across St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Greater China, where each plays an increasingly vital role in providing bespoke experiences for the modern luminaries.

About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guest rooms and features The Manor, a multi-experience dining destination, with five unique venues and The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Iridium Spa, on the 38th floor, is Macao’s highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers indulgent, personalized Gemstone treatments. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings and is seamlessly connected to the Sheraton Grand Macao on Level 5. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 55 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International Luxury Portfolio

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s luxury brands group offers a boundless network of more than 510 landmark hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

