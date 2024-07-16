BingX and NGO Bitcoin Argentina Join Forces for Web3 Education in Argentina

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange BingX, is proud to announce their social initiative to empower Argentinians with the gift of web3 education, ensuring everyone is provided with the opportunity to take advantage of blockchain technologies. This is possible due to a groundbreaking partnership with NGO Bitcoin Argentina. This collaboration aims to advance education on decentralized technologies, demonstrating BingX’s commitment to its unwavering corporate social responsibility. Enhancing the reach and impact of decentralized technology education is a necessary step to empowering everyone with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the digital web3 landscape of our digital future.

Vivien Lin , the spokesperson at BingX, emphasized the transformative potential of this new educational opportunities for those based in Argentina. “At BingX, we believe that education is the cornerstone of empowerment”, Lin stated. “By enhancing education access, skills training, and community development initiatives, we hope to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technologies. We are committed to providing meaningful community support by ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn and grow”.

NGO Bitcoin Argentina’s Executive Director, Jimena Vallone, stated, “At NGO Bitcoin Argentina, we firmly believe that education is the key to ensuring widespread crypto adoption. Through alliances with companies like BingX, with whom we share common goals and values, we can provide users with more tools to access and learn about everything the ecosystem has to offer.”

Course Details

Each course will offer a certificate of attendance registered on the Bitcoin Blockchain. BingX will sponsor educational courses aimed at providing free education and a foundational understanding of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stablecoins, and other cryptocurrencies. The availability of these courses will be to any Spanish-speaking individuals and are scheduled to be conducted from August to November 2024.

Participants will gain web3 knowledge and skills for the secure and regular use of cryptocurrencies. The courses will also highlight the potential of decentralized technological innovations in transforming the future of finance. Potential topics covered may include the history and fundamentals of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, wallets and exchanges, Ethereum and smart contracts, cybersecurity practices, and an overview of the cryptocurrency market, including DeFi, Stablecoins, and scam prevention. These courses are also ideal for those looking to enhance their understanding through live, interactive sessions with experienced instructors.

Empowering the Future Generation for All with New Partnerships

NGO Bitcoin Argentina has been at the forefront of promoting and disseminating the benefits of decentralized, transparent, traceable, secure, and consensual technologies since their inception in 2013. A strategic partnership with them allows BingX to further empower individuals in South America with the necessary knowledge and education needed in a web3 future. The collaboration will surely enable many more future blockchain users and provide more people with the chance to empower themselves through free education.

BingX reinforces its dedication to their role in helping communities around the world with meaningful support. By leveraging its resources and expertise, BingX aims to foster a deeper understanding of decentralized technologies by establishing free educational opportunities. The company’s commitment to their social responsibility has been evident in past initiatives such as the company’s afforestation project in 2021, establishing schools for children in Vietnam, and substantial donations for disaster relief in Turkey and Taiwan. These efforts, combined with their ongoing commitment to blockchain education, highlight the company’s mission to drive positive change and empower communities globally.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

About NGO Bitcoin Argentina

The Civil Association for the Development of Decentralized Ecosystems -DECODES- (NGO Bitcoin Argentina) has been promoting and disseminating opportunities offered by decentralized, transparent, traceable, secure, and consensual technologies since 2013. The vision of the NGO is to be the leading and most reliable organization in Argentina on matters related to the crypto world and decentralized technologies.

