AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

EdHeroes Hosts a 24-hour Streaming Forum Focusing on Cultural Heritage in Education

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a groundbreaking initiative, EdHeroes—a global non-profit dedicated to ensuring access to quality education—hosts its first-ever 24-hour livestream, Global Forum 2024. This event, held on July 11-12, 2024, was viewed by 100,000+ unique viewers. It delves into the pivotal role of cultural heritage in modern education. EdHeroes highlights the intricate relationship between culture and globalization through this forum, sharing real-world experiences from various countries to advocate for a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.

-

The online event features an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers from 40 countries, speaking in 9 languages, including the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, OMEP, Teach for All, Dream a Dream, Educate Girls, and many others. “We began with a modest discussion, and now it’s turned into a 24-hour non-stop streaming forum, supported by fantastic organizations worldwide,” said Alina Baimen, Co-founder and CEO of EdHeroes.

This initiative by EdHeroes underscores the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the future of education. By emphasizing inclusivity and diversity, the Global Forum 2024 promises to be a landmark event, driving meaningful change in how education systems worldwide can honor and integrate cultural heritage.

On this occasion, EdHeroes also introduced the EdHeroes Guide to Leading Education Organizations, an essential resource spotlighting over 60 exemplary education-focused organizations from every continent. These entities are dedicated to enhancing access to quality education through philanthropic efforts and innovative initiatives. This guide aims for those seeking collaboration, inspiration, or opportunities to support global educational advancements. If you didn’t have a chance to watch the Forum online, you can watch the recordings at https://global.edheroes.forum. Follow us on Instagram to see speakers answer Forum questions and keep up with upcoming events!

About EdHeroes:

EdHeroes is a decentralized network dedicated to achieving United Nations SDG 4—quality education—by uniting people and organizations in the education sector. Emphasizing a glocality approach, EdHeroes connects and accelerates education projects by partnering with local communities, recognizing that they best understand their unique challenges. Ultimately, EdHeroes strives to nurture a generation of autonomous, capable, and happy individuals.

 

SOURCE EdHeroes

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.