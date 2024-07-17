AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

The documentary “Better China Better Life” now is online

PRNewswire July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — China Review Studio released a series of short videos named “Better China Better Life”The documentary “Better China Better Life” tells some vivid stories of China in the new era, and analyzes China’s new development concepts of “innovation, coordination, green, opening up and sharing”.

The documentary adopts a fast-paced and network-like narrative method, and each episode tells a small story of different regions and fields with different characteristics, paying great attention to the audience habits of the current mobile new media platform.

This show chronicles the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Chinese who hope for a better life and a better future for their children. Their stories constitute the face of China’s current development. The documentary “Better China Better Life” uses vivid shots to record the extraordinary stories and efforts of these ordinary Chinese.

View more, please click here：
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Tg36Qq6a8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC4G4i-sMoU
https://x.com/ChinaLifeng/status/1811374528779702410

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-documentary-better-china-better-life-now-is-online-302199091.html

SOURCE China Review Studio

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.