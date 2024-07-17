AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Authentix® Completes Asset Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. Assets

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

ADDISON, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announced that it has completed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Nanotech Security Corp. (NSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Materials Inc., acquiring certain assets of its authentication business unit with solutions for banknote authentication and brand protection markets for central banks, governments, and commercial brand owners.

“This acquisition expands Authentix’ portfolio and offerings in the Banknote, Currency, and Brand Protection business sectors and further compliments and leverages other business lines such as high security printing to support Authentix’s ongoing growth in our authentication group covering central banks, governments, and commercial brand owners,” stated Kevin McKenna, President and CEO of Authentix, adding that “Nano optic security is the next generation advancement in anticounterfeiting and authentication technology and puts Authentix in a unique position to continue as the industry leader in innovation.”

Authentix will continue to operate two key Canadian facilities of NSC in Burnaby, British Colombia and Thurso, Quebec as Authentix technology and manufacturing sites. Additionally, certain previous employees of NSC will become employees of Authentix and continue in key roles advancing the technology suite and expanding market share.

About Authentix

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings traceability to today’s complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent counterfeiting and other illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. Through a proven partnership model and deep sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

 

SOURCE Authentix, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.