AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CROCS, INC. AND MOSAIC BRANDS LIMITED ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT OF LITIGATION

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

BROOMFIELD, Colo. , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX) and Mosaic Brand Limited today announced that they have settled a lawsuit in the Federal Court of Australia in which Crocs alleged that Mosaic’s sale of certain molded foam shoes infringed on Crocs’ intellectual property rights.   

Crocs, one of the world’s leading casual footwear companies, has been selling its iconic Classic Clog shoes in Australia for almost 20 years. The Classic Clog is sold in more than 85 countries and has become one of the most recognizable footwear styles in the world. Crocs owns trademark registrations covering the iconic shape and design of its flagship shoe in more than 30 countries worldwide, including Australia. The case against Mosaic was filed in late 2021 upon Crocs’ discovery that Mosaic was selling footwear that Crocs alleged is deceptively similar to its Classic Clog.

The parties were able to agree on mutually agreeable settlement terms without admissions. While specific terms of the agreement are confidential, Mosaic has agreed to discontinue production and sale of certain molded footwear styles named in the litigation, and certain similar styles, before the end of the year.

The companies jointly stated, “We are pleased that we were able to resolve this dispute amicably, avoiding the need for further expenditure of time and resources by either party on this litigation.”

About Crocs, Inc.:
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company’s brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/crocs-inc-and-mosaic-brands-limited-announce-settlement-of-litigation-302199998.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.; Mosaic Brand Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.