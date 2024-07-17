AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Strong showing of regional visitors ITE2025 forward to Full Recovery

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

HONG KONG, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s only and Asia’s major international travel fair – ITE2025 comprises the 39th ITE (Leisure) and 20th ITE MICE, will next be held from 12-15 June 2025 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Hall 1A-1E).

The annual ITE in 2025, its 39th edition since launching and its 5th physical edition since Covid-19, is a proven marketing and selling platform for reaching regional and local trade visitors, and premium FIT in Hong Kong and other cities of the Greater Bay Area. These major markets recovering strongly!

Setting new records, ITE2024 used 5 halls instead of 4 in 2023. Highly international, 87% of its 515 exhibitors from outside and overseas, and 20 newly exhibiting countries and regions (2/3 from outside Asia)!

A section of the front row of ITE 2024 across five halls, which packed with visitors and specially designed pavilions by international destinations from various continents, roughly a quarter of one kilometer long.

Often Asia’s third largest source market by outbound spending, Hong Kong residents made 72.2 million departures in 2023 recovering to 76.8% of pre-pandemic 2019; and 2.27 million (30% population) departures in five days of Easter Holiday in 2024.

ITE2024 drew 7023 buyers & trade visitors (+18.4%) and 63027 public visitors (+12.7%). In particular, 24.8% more or 3200 regional buyers and trade visitors, among them 61% from mainland China who include hosted trade delegations and 39% from other Asia.

Remarkably, ITE2024 managed attracting more regional trade and public visitors despite being hit repeatedly by rainstorm with the worst day saw three warning signals hoisted!

Though mainly free flow, Business Matching held for sellers quick-dating buyers. Held in 4 days were the KOL Networking Session, industry forums, presentations, and some 100 travel trade and public seminars.

In fact, regional trade visitors and public visitors recovered to 75.2% and 85.6% etc.! ITE public visitors are premium FIT who survey found 2/3 to spend more on travel in coming year, and many frequent travelers.

Quoting exhibitors, a business daily reported “some cooling (of pent-up demand) this year but results remaining ideal”; and a Japan hotel chain which target B2B and B2C found “results at present deemed exceeding our expectation”.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, the annual ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China with Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. as Supporters. To boost recovery, raw space rental again remain the same as in 2019 and continues offering early payment discount.  Full article: https://www.itehk.com/travelexpo/doc/press/ITE24-Closing-Jun24-en.pdf  Expo’s website: www.itehk.com or contact TKS via WhatsApp: +85269361271 Email: travel@tkshk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/strong-showing-of-regional-visitors-ite2025-forward-to-full-recovery-302199994.html

SOURCE TKS Exhibition Services Ltd

