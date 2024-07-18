AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Howe-Baker International Signs Memorandum of Understanding with D.Energy to Pioneer Clean Hydrogen Production Using Blockchain Technology

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

TYLER, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Howe-Baker International, a leader in design and engineering for the energy sector, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with D.Energy, a layer 1 blockchain pioneering clean energy protocols. This strategic partnership aims to advance the research and development of implementing blockchain technology in the generation of clean hydrogen.

Howe-Baker Engineers announces partnership with sustainable blockchain D.Energy to revolutionise Real World Assets (RWAs) in the energy sector.

Under the terms of the MOU, Howe-Baker and D.Energy will collaborate to explore and develop blockchain-based systems to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and security of hydrogen production processes. The collaboration aligns with both companies’ commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, heralding a new era of clean hydrogen production powered by blockchain technology.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration:

  1. Efficiency Enhancement: Utilizing blockchain technology to optimize hydrogen production processes, reducing costs and improving overall efficiency.
  2. Transparency and Traceability: Ensuring transparent tracking of hydrogen production from renewable sources to end-users, enhancing trust and accountability in the supply chain.
  3. Security and Data Integrity: Implementing robust blockchain solutions to safeguard data integrity and prevent unauthorized access or tampering.
  4. Sustainability Goals: Contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions by promoting the adoption of clean hydrogen as a viable and sustainable energy source.

Comments from Leadership:

“We are thrilled to partner with D.Energy on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Layken White, president of Howe-Baker. “Combining our extensive experience in energy infrastructure with D.Energy’s blockchain expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the clean hydrogen production industry. This collaboration not only supports our sustainability goals but also positions us at the forefront of technological innovation in clean energy.”

Shafi Rafi, founder of D.Energy, added, “This MOU marks a significant milestone in our mission to integrate blockchain technology into the energy sector. By partnering with Howe-Baker, we aim to develop scalable and secure blockchain solutions that will drive the future of clean hydrogen production. Together, we are committed to creating a more efficient and sustainable landscape for On-Chain Real World Assets (RWAs).”

About Howe-Baker International:

Howe-Baker International is a global technology company providing engineering, fabrication and construction services for the energy industry. With a rich history of delivering innovative solutions, Howe-Baker is dedicated to driving progress in the energy sector and supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.

For more information, please contact: 
Reem Ellafi
h2@howebaker.com
www.howebaker.com

About D.Energy:

D.Energy is a layer 1 blockchain that specializes in tokenizing sustainable Real World Assets (RWAs). Its platform supports a wide range of applications, including trading climate assets, enhancing the efficiency and security of renewable energy production, and promoting the integration of sustainable energy technologies.

For more information, please contact: 
Luke Potter
info@d.energy
www.d.energy

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/howe-baker-international-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-denergy-to-pioneer-clean-hydrogen-production-using-blockchain-technology-302199753.html

SOURCE Howe-Baker International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.