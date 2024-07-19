AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Meiyume Introduces Next-gen ODM Collections Backed by Smart Technology at their Upcoming “Your Beauty Boost” Event

PRNewswire July 19, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia and HONG KONG, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Meiyume, an ODM and OEM leader in the beauty industry, is excited to announce its upcoming event, “Your Beauty Boost: New Ideas, Your Success,” scheduled to take place at their newly enhanced manufacturing plant in Jakarta, Indonesia.

As a pivotal gathering for beauty brand professionals, “Your Beauty Boost” will spotlight Meiyume’s latest advances in skincare, suncare, hybrid colour, and haircare formulations, born from the insights of the brand’s advanced Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP), affirming Meiyume’s dedication to eco-conscious and smart innovation for beauty brands globally.

2024 Innovation Collection:

Meiyume will introduce four distinct collections tailored to meet diverse consumer needs in the APAC region:

  1. Skintelligent: Specifically designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, featuring gentle yet effective products fortified with ectoine and centella asiatica for enhanced barrier protection.
  2. VersaBella: Embracing skinimalism with a minimalist approach, offering multifunctional skincare solutions enriched with vitamin E and niacinamide.
  3. Blue Biotech: Harnessing marine-based actives for sustainable skincare, featuring products like Hydra Gel Moisturizer and Brightening Serum.
  4. VitaTress: Targeting scalp health and hair vitality with anti-aging technology and botanical extracts, including Fortifying Shampoo & Conditioner and Gray Away Hair Serum.

In line with its ethos, Meiyume will also showcase its smart packaging capabilities and its latest stock packaging collections: Skinfinity, Elements, and Blue. These packaging collections are thoughtfully designed to embody sustainability, user convenience, user engagement, and minimalist elegance.

These collections are part of Meiyume’s library of stock innovations, each ready for customization and commercialisation.

Beauty Intelligence Platform:

A cornerstone of Meiyume’s strategic approach, the BIP utilizes sophisticated AI to analyze real-time data on product, packaging, and ingredient trends. This data-driven approach ensures their ODM collections align with current APAC market demands, empowering beauty brands to lead in innovation.

Empowering Sustainable Success in the Beauty Industry:

“Your Beauty Boost: New Ideas, Your Success” is not just an event—it’s a pivotal opportunity for beauty brands looking to innovate and excel in a competitive market. With a comprehensive range of services and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Meiyume stands ready to support brands at every stage of product development, from concept to execution.

Meiyume looks forward to welcoming brands to “Your Beauty Boost”, where attendees will witness firsthand how Meiyume continues to shape the future of beauty through innovation and sustainability. Interested visitors are invited to contact Meiyume for more information or to RSVP.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kenneth Chia
Marketing Manager
kennethchia@meiyume.com

About Meiyume:

Meiyume is a global OEM, ODM, and packaging leader in the beauty industry, providing smart end-to-end solutions that drive success for brands. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and quality, Meiyume delivers exceptional value to beauty brands, big or small.

https://meiyume.com/
Jl. Raya Bogor KM 28, Jakarta 13710, Indonesia

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/meiyume-introduces-next-gen-odm-collections-backed-by-smart-technology-at-their-upcoming-your-beauty-boost-event-302200951.html

SOURCE Meiyume

