KuCoin 2024 H1 Report: Achieving Milestones with Over 34 Million Users and Leading with Compliance

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has released its 2024 H1 report, showcasing significant achievements and growth despite market fluctuations and regulatory challenges. Demonstrating remarkable resilience and innovation, KuCoin’s unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions and maintaining a user-centric approach has driven its progress through this dynamic period.

In the first half of 2024, KuCoin’s registered users surpassed 34 million, with notable growth of 31% in LATAM and 25% in MENA compared to the second half of 2023. The platform handled over 1.2 million service requests, underscoring our commitment to exceptional user support. The spot trading volume saw a robust increase of 127.71%, and the highest recorded 24-hour trading volume has doubled the figures from 2023 H2. Pre-market performance was equally impressive, with user growth of 59.3% and a trading volume increase of 49.1%. Over 2.2 million trading bots were created, resulting in a total trading volume surpassing 7 billion USDT. On the compliance front, KuCoin has obtained five regulatory licenses globally so far and has effectively addressed 3600+ law enforcement requests, serving 1800+ registered law enforcement officers, reinforcing our dedication to security and regulatory standards.

Looking down the road, KuCoin is committed to fostering innovation, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing user experience. We aim to leverage our achievements to further solidify our position as a leader in the cryptocurrency space, driving the industry toward a more sustainable and ethically grounded future. Read the full report here .

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as “One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024” by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the “2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List”. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

