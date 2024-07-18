AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DITP and RX Tradex Present TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024: Connecting the Logistics Future in the Digital Age

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

BANGKOK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with RX Tradex, announces TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024, the most comprehensive logistics event in Thailand. Set to take place from August 15-17, 2024, at Hall 98 of BITEC, this pivotal industry gathering will showcase the theme “Connecting the Logistics Future.”

TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024 aims to bridge the entire supply chain of logistics businesses, featuring a complete range of logistics service providers, IT solutions, packing innovations, warehouse management systems, and material handling technologies. The event will bring together 415 brands of technology and service providers from 25 countries, connecting them with over 9,000 entrepreneurs and operators from various industry sectors across Thailand and ASEAN.

Thailand’s logistics sector, ranking 34th globally and 3rd in ASEAN according to the 2023 International Logistics Performance Index, plays a crucial role in the nation’s development strategy. With 35,394 logistics businesses operating as of May 2024 and foreign investments totaling 5,808.76 million baht, the industry is poised for significant growth and innovation.

Event Highlights:

  1. Extensive Exhibition: Over 140 companies will present cutting-edge technologies and services across five categories: logistics services, logistics IT, packing, warehouse management, and material handling.
  2. Thailand’s Logistics Industry Exhibition: Showcasing the potential of Thailand’s logistics business and projecting industry trends for 2024-2025.
  3. Innovation Showcase: Presenting state-of-the-art logistics technologies empowering operators in the modern era.
  4. High-Level Seminars:
    • “Trade Logistics Symposium” by DITP: Exploring the future of logistics and strategies for navigating geopolitical changes.
    • “World Transport & Logistics Forum” co-organized with The World Bank Group: Focusing on the nexus between trade and climate change.

TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity for logistics service providers and users to experience innovative technologies, improve operational efficiency, and connect with the future of logistics. As the only event in Thailand that brings together every aspect of the logistics ecosystem, it promises to be an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business growth.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.tilog-logistix.com or inquire for details by calling +66 2686 7222, Email contactcenter@rxtradex.com, or via Line Official Account: @tilog-logistix.

Event Details:
Date: August 15-17, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily
Venue: Hall 98, BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

This event is open to trade visitors only. Please dress in business attire. Those wearing shorts and/or sandals and minors under the age of 15 will not be permitted into the exhibition hall.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ditp-and-rx-tradex-present-tilog–logistix-2024-connecting-the-logistics-future-in-the-digital-age-302200430.html

SOURCE TILOG – LOGISTIX

