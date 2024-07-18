AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OFF Line Japan Co., Ltd. Launches Disaster Response Service “Blette”

PRNewswire July 19, 2024

TOKYO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo-based IT company OFF Line Japan Co., Ltd. (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Koichi Ishizuka; hereinafter referred to as “OFF Line Japan”), which specializes in the latest Bluetooth technology development, launched a global service called “Blette” on July 18th, 2024, using the BLE 5.0 standard.

“Blette” is the world’s first service that enables communication via text chat and location information transmission over a diameter of 1.1 kilometers using Android devices without internet. Even in situations where the internet is unavailable due to disasters, users can send their location information to those nearby and chat with multiple people, making it possible to call for help.

The service is used by attaching a “Blette Stick” to the Type-C terminal of Android devices. Interested users must first purchase the “Blette Stick” from the following e-commerce sites:

Blette Site: https://www.blette.offlinejapan-web.com/en/blette/

Blette Amazon Site: https://x.gd/LdGKs

Blette App Download Site Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.offlinejapan.blette

Once the Blette Stick is attached to an Android smartphone, it enables text chat between smartphones. It is also possible to send GPS information, notifying others of your location and whether you need help.

In the recent earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture Japan, many cases were reported where the internet became unusable, making it impossible to call for rescue using smartphones. However, with this service, it is now possible to call for rescue in offline environments when the internet is unavailable.

Although this release states a communication range of 1.1 kilometers, this is an average distance. Tests conducted in urban areas have shown that the communication range can extend up to twice that distance under certain conditions, depending on the radio wave environment.

Blette Video Advertisement:  https://youtu.be/-ricKUslMvw

By leveraging this technology, it is possible to transmit not only GPS information but also various types of sensor information over long-range Bluetooth signals. For those interested in this technology, please contact us.

Company Overview:

OFF Line Japan Co., Ltd

Address: 4th Floor, S-Twin Shinjuku, 4-30 Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Koichi Ishizuka

Business Activities:

Development and provision of Blette service

Development and provision of AI camera face recognition monitoring service

Company URL: https://www.off-line.biz/

Contact for This Release:

Phone: 03-6380-0525

Email: offlinejapan@off-line.co.jp

SOURCE OFF Line Co., Ltd

