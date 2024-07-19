GOODYEAR’S BETTER FUTURE COMMITMENT SHINES AT DREAM SUMMER CAMP IN SHANGHAI

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear has recently concluded its Dream Summer Camp, a corporate responsibility program aimed at inspiring students in underdeveloped rural areas to reach their full potential and prepare them for higher education and career opportunities.

The camp provided an excellent opportunity for 16 outstanding students from Yunnan Laowo Town Junior High School to visit Goodyear’s Asia Pacific office and participate in a workshop offering immersive career coaching sessions. This enabled the students to discover their personal aspirations and explore potential career paths.

Zhao Wen, Vice Principal of Yunnan Laowo Town Junior High School, remarked, “Back in April, 6 dedicated Goodyear volunteers traveled to our school for a voluntary teaching program, sharing Goodyear’s Better Future framework to 180 students with a focus on road safety and sustainability. Today at Goodyear’s Asia Pacific office, the students received valuable counsel from Goodyear volunteers on their dream careers. It is indeed a rare and valuable learning opportunity for all of us.”

Nathaniel Madarang, President of Goodyear Asia Pacific, stated, “At Goodyear, we firmly believe in the power of education and the significance of instilling ambition in our youth. We take immense pride in supporting the Dream Summer Camp, as our participation reflects our commitment to corporate responsibility and shaping a Better Future for the next generation.”

Goodyear’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility is deeply rooted in the company’s corporate responsibility framework known as Goodyear Better Future, an extension of its business ethos. The framework’s pillars – Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility, and Inspiring Culture – guide the company’s work and focus in Asia Pacific and beyond, and is woven into how the company works together to drive innovation and operational excellence, create value and build a better future.

