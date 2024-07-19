AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Wondershare Dr.Fone and MobileTrans Unveil Advanced Mobile Data Transfer Features

PRNewswire July 19, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Dr.Fone and MobileTrans have recently launched their popular desktop features on their mobile platform, significantly enhancing the ease of data transfer and recovery. This change allows users to unlock screens, transfer mobile data, and manage smartphones seamlessly across multiple platforms.

Notably, MobileTrans now supports Phone to Phone personal data transfer within the app, including the highly anticipated feature of transferring texts from Android to iOS, making it the first product in the industry to offer this capability. Additionally, WhatsApp Transfer from iOS to Android now boasts up to 97% faster transfer times. Furthermore, Phone Data Transfer from iOS to Android has seen a 45% average reduction in transfer time, ensuring quick and secure data transfers. While Dr.Fone has significantly reduced total backup times by up to 30%, addressing user concerns about lengthy processes.

These features include: 

Screen Unlock on Dr.Fone App

The latest version supports unlocking mainstream Android brands.  This helps users for scenarios like forgetting the password, or when they get a second-hand Android device with a locked screen. And more brands will be added to the list in later versions.

Whatsapp Transfer on Dr.Fone App

The Dr.Fone App for Android has added a WhatsApp Transfer feature, which supports the transfer of data between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business from both iOS and Android devices. It allows users to transfer their important data from phone to phone without computers.

Phone to Phone Transfer on MobileTrans App

MobileTrans App now allows users to copy their contacts, music, photos, videos, and more data to their new phone. And in the latest version, the text messages will be added to the list to meet more personal needs.

Roger Deng, the Product Director of Dr.Fone and MobileTrans, emphasized the importance of continuous product improvement: “Dubbing mobile data migration, we are keen to make data recovery and transfer smoother and easier than ever. MobileTrans now actualizes the android phone data migration to iOS. There is always immense room for product quality enhancement. By focusing on speed, efficiency and security, we aim to provide our users with an unparalleled experience in data management.”

About Dr.Fone and MobileTrans

Dr.Fone offers comprehensive solutions for phone recovery, system repair, forgotten passwords, phone system failures, data transfer, and screen unlocking. Compatible with Windows, Mac, web, iOS, and Android, Dr.Fone ensures seamless functionality across multiple platforms. Pricing starts at $17.56 per year. For free trials and more information, visit Dr.Fone and MobileTrans. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and support.

About Wondershare 

As a globally renowned leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence is recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

Media Contact: irisl@wondershare.com

SOURCE Wondershare Technology

