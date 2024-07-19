KuCoin Introduces Omnibus Account Structure to Enhance Liquidity for Brokerage Partners

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — July 23, 2024 – KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its Broker Program, designed to cater to liquidity-seeking partners. This upgraded program enables participants to leverage KuCoin’s superior liquidity and diverse asset offerings across both Spot and Futures markets. With this enhancement, participants can now benefit from KuCoin’s top-tier liquidity, high-revenue shares, unlimited sub-accounts, and independent deposit addresses, allowing for functional flexibility and maintaining their own client management powers.

“Our new brokerage infrastructure is suitable for multiple types of institutional partners, such as crypto exchanges, execution terminals, layer 2 aggregators, OTCs, and traditional financial service providers venturing into crypto,” said Anton Starchenko, Director of Institution Business Development of KuCoin.

“This upgrade demonstrates our commitment to providing our partners with the tools they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving crypto market.”

By joining the KuCoin brokerage service, brokers gain access to one main broker account with unlimited sub-accounts. Each sub-account features an exclusive deposit address, serving as a wallet to separate funds and trades. Additionally, each sub-account undergoes independent risk checks. These ongoing risk and compliance measures bolster KuCoin’s commitment to protecting partner interests. Broker accounts are subject to separate fee structures, while the broker receives a combined commission based on the cumulative volume across all accounts.

As a leading platform in the cryptocurrency industry, KuCoin is dedicated to providing top-notch security and reliability. The platform employs state-of-the-art security measures, including advanced encryption protocols, multi-factor authentication, and real-time monitoring systems to ensure the safety of users’ assets. KuCoin’s unwavering focus on security and innovation has solidified its reputation as a trusted and forward-thinking exchange in the global crypto market.

