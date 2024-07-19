Enjoy a Stylish Family getaway this summer at Premier Residences Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the special offer that all room rates already include tickets to the “Kiss of The Sea” show at Sunset Town Phu Quoc, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is the perfect destination for family getaways this summer. Here, guests can connect themselves with nature, experience the local culture, and especially create emotional connections with each other.

Located at Kem Beach – one of the top 100 most beautiful beaches in the world, guests staying at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay can fully appreciate the natural beauty the “pearl island” Phu Quoc. The resort features a diverse accommodation system with 752 rooms, boasting a youthful and modern style, suitable for various types of travelers.

The entire family can rise early to enjoy the breathtaking sunrise at Kem Beach, where the fiery sky and shimmering sea create the perfect backdrop for photos. As the sun becomes gentler, the family can enjoy swimming, kayaking, or participating in beach games together. For those who enjoy physical activities, there are opportunities to participate in Pilates or Yoga classes on the lawn, or take a leisurely bike ride around the resort to appreciate the tranquil morning beauty.

Embodying the spirit of “Live in Style,” the resort offers a series of unique entertainment activities for guests this summer. The entire family can try their hand at cooking traditional dishes like Vietnamese pancake, steamed cake, and spring roll to earn certificates from the resort. Meanwhile, bartending and coffee-making classes offer an opportunity for family members to test their creative skills.

Boasting the longest infinity pool in Southern Phu Quoc, the resort offers a variety of exciting activities around the pool area. Guests can swim in the refreshing cool water, enjoy tropical cocktails at the pool bar, or simply bask in the sun while reading a favorite magazine. This is also a fun-filled paradise with water slides, where the laughter of children resonates as they are greeted by the waiting arms of their parents at the end of each slide.

At the Clubhouse restaurant, guests can truly connect with the culinary culture of Phu Quoc through local seafood dishes. With the “Taste of Phu Quoc” set menu, guests will immerse themselves in a sensory journey, savoring eight distinct local dishes from the golden forests and silver seas of Phu Quoc. Meanwhile, seafood enthusiasts cannot miss the “Tide to Table” buffet every Saturday.

Additionally, from the resort, it only takes about 10 minutes by car to reach Sunset Town – a popular check-in spot in Phu Quoc. Visitors here should not miss Kiss Bridge – the new symbol of Phu Quoc tourism, as well as the multimedia masterpiece “Kiss of the Sea” and stunning fireworks displays.

Access our media kit HERE

Contact Information:

Address: Bai Kem Ecotourism, An Thoi, Phu Quoc, Kien Giang, Vietnam

Email: HB2Q9@accor.com

Website: https://premierresidencesphuquoc.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/enjoy-a-stylish-family-getaway-this-summer-at-premier-residences-phu-quoc-302202330.html

SOURCE Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay