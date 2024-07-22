AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
COP28 President calls on all stakeholders to bring spirit of solidarity that delivered UAE Consensus to drive implementation and sustainable socio-economic development

PRNewswire July 22, 2024

WUHAN, China, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — All stakeholders that delivered the landmark UAE Consensus must come together to implement it and advance sustainable socio-economic development, COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber announced today at the eighth Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA).

Since its inception at COP28, held in Dubai in December, the historic UAE Consensus has emerged as the defining point of reference for global climate ambition and sustainable development.

Solidarity was the key to achieving the UAE Consensus and Dr. Al Jaber told ministers at the event in Wuhan, China, to draw from its “spirit of solidarity” to accelerate implementation of the UAE Consensus.

This approach to inclusivity not only helped to deliver the UAE Consensus but is now yielding real-world results and “facts on the ground”, Dr. Al Jaber added.

PetroChina, which accounts for 3.5 percent of global oil production, has joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), which was launched at COP28 to accelerate decarbonization in the sector.

PetroChina joins 52 other companies, representing roughly 40 percent of global oil production, in the OGDC – with National Oil Companies accounting for over 60 percent of signatories, the most ever to commit to a decarbonization initiative.

The OGDC calls for the industry to align around net zero by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions by 2030, eliminate routine flaring by 2030, work towards industry best practices in emission reduction, and invest in the energy system of the future.

PetroChina joining the Charter marks a “significant moment for Chinese leadership” and “sends a powerful signal to global companies yet to sign up to do the right thing and choose the right side of history,” Dr. Al Jaber said.

The COP28 President also called on countries to submit Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that “cover everything from decarbonization to deforestation.”

“We are pushing every country to turn its NDC into a practical plan that transforms the UAE Consensus into facts on the ground. These plans should be comprehensive and balanced across mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation,” he said.

The COP Presidencies Troika, uniting COP28 with the Azerbaijan and Brazil COP Presidencies, has a critical role to play in maintaining “political momentum,” he added.

Every sector should make climate resilience “their guiding principle”, the COP28 President said, urging industries to “adopt strategies that future proof their business models, put people first and protect our planet.”

Alongside decarbonizing the energy system of today, boosting investment in carbon-free energies is critical, the President said, highlighting the UAE Consensus’ goal of tripling renewable energy capacity this decade.

This represents “a bold ambition that will stretch us all,” Dr. Al Jaber acknowledged, pointing to IRENA’s latest report which found that the world needs to grow capacity by 16.4 per cent every year through 2030. Despite this, “history tells us that every time we doubt our ability to achieve great things, we beat expectations,’ Dr. Al Jaber said. While just 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity was added globally in 2004, the world now adds twice that much to the grid “every single day,” he declared.  

 

SOURCE COP28

