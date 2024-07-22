Janai Commits to Sustainable Practices with Ethical Diamonds

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Janai, the leader in fine diamond jewellery, is proud to announce their commitment to sustainability through the offering of ethical diamonds and promoting responsible mining and manufacturing practices. As part of this initiative, Janai is dedicated to offering a selection of diamonds which can be reliably tracked and traced, using blockchain and digital reporting technologies to map their journey throughout the supply chain. Providing the possibility for a diamond engagement ring that is not only beautiful, but also ethically sourced.

In a world where consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental and social impact of their purchases, Janai is taking significant steps to promote sustainable diamond options for clients creating their engagement rings. By partnering with entities such as SCS Global, DDG (Diamonds Do Good) and JAA (Jewellers Association of Australia) who adhere to strict ethical standards, Janai is able to offer diamonds that are sourced in a manner that respects both the environment and the communities involved in the natural diamond mining process or lab-grown diamond production.

“We believe more clients are demanding transparency and traceability with their diamonds. With discerning clients having concerns around origins and authenticity” said Timothy Sung, Director of Janai. “True luxury is about more than just exquisite design and craftsmanship. It’s also about making a positive impact. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected by providing diamond options that are responsibly sourced.”

One of the key elements of Janai’s sustainable practices is transparency. Customers can trace the journey of their diamond from the source to the finished piece of jewellery, by purchasing those registered with Sarine or Tracr™ . These partnerships with certified ethical suppliers use Digital Reporting ensuring complete confidence for customers in the ethical integrity of their purchase. This level of transparency is made possible through their digital diamond certificates backed with AI and blockchain technologies, providing information such as origin verification, 3D diamond scanning and the diamond journey from rough to polished stone.

Janai’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond diamond traceability, the company is also committed to supporting ethical and sustainable suppliers from Botswana. In particular those in Gaborone, who not only protect the environment but invest in infrastructure, social programs and education to improve the lives of their local communities. Additionally, Janai supports the women, who make up around 80% of the workforce among the Botswana Diamond Trade, by sourcing diamonds originating from this area.

About Janai Founded in 1981, Janai is renowned for its exceptional diamond jewellery that combines timeless elegance with modern design. Each piece is crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and their passion. Janai’s custom designs are inspired by each client’s love story, making each engagement ring a unique work of art.

