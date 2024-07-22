RCD Espanyol Appoints MAXHUB as Official Sponsor in Interactive Flat Panel Sector

Partnership aims to enrich player development and business efficiency through enhanced communication technology, as the historic Catalonia-based football club competes in Spain’s top professional football league La Liga next season.

BARCELONA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, REIAL CLUB DEPORTIU ESPANYOL DE BARCELONA, S.A.D. (RCD Espanyol) and MAXHUB announced an exciting collaboration, appointing MAXHUB as the exclusive sponsor of interactive flat panels to the historic Catalonia-based club, established in 1900 and recognized by football fans all over the world for its achievements in Spanish football. With RCD Espanyol playing in Spain’s top professional football division, the Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Primera División, or La Liga, one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, this partnership with MAXHUB marks a significant milestone, bringing together their advanced communication and display solutions with RCD Espanyol’s continued commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Elevating Coaching and Training

As part of this collaboration, MAXHUB will equip RCD Espanyol’s facilities with its industry-leading 86″ IFP V6 Classic Series interactive flat panels. These versatile devices integrate whiteboard, audio, video, display, and computer functions into one powerful unit, significantly enhancing the club’s coaching and training capabilities. With MAXHUB’s 86″ interactive displays, coaches can more effectively demonstrate strategies, review games, and explain player positions. This will ensure that the entire team can follow the coaching instructions clearly, a crucial aspect in a competitive sport where every advantage is valued.

Optimizing Business Functions and Implementing Them Across Club Facilities

Antoni Alegre, deputy general manager of RCD Espanyol, stated, “The agreement with MAXHUB will boost the productivity of the Club’s commercial and administrative functions, as well as support training and development.” The superior quality of MAXHUB conferences will elevate the meeting rooms at the RCDE Stadium and Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque, leading to greater efficiency and productivity in presentations and meetings.

MAXHUB’s products will be installed in various locations at RCD Espanyol’s grounds, performing diverse functions, including:

“We are delighted to work with RCD Espanyol, a football club with a rich history and values that match our own,” said David Meng, President of Global Business Group at MAXHUB. “Through hard work, dedication, all done with a humble spirit, RCD Espanyol maintains a high standard of excellence on the pitch. MAXHUB’s vision to be a top brand in the industry also started out from humble beginnings. It’s our great honor to provide our technology know-how to such an illustrious football club, and are excited about the role that our interactive flat panels and communication solutions will play as they strive for greater heights next season.”

To learn more about MAXHUB’s industry-leading communication solutions, visit www.maxhub.com. To follow RCD Espanyol’s season, find out more at www.rcdespanyol.com.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated communication and display solutions. MAXHUB creates a technology hub where inspiration has the freedom to grow into meaningful connections. Centered around integration, MAXHUB provides next-level integrated solutions for people to communicate, present, and collaborate. MAXHUB, where inspiration moves ahead. For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.maxhub.com.

Find us on:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/rcd-espanyol-appoints-maxhub-as-official-sponsor-in-interactive-flat-panel-sector-302202662.html

SOURCE MAXHUB