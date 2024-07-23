AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

InCorp Global announces Executive Appointments in Singapore and Malaysia respectively

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — InCorp Global (“InCorp”), a leading Asia Pacific corporate services provider in 8 jurisdictions headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tan Khoon Guan (“KG”) and Mr. Alton Neo as the CEO and Deputy CEO of InCorp Singapore respectively; and Mr. Ng Cheong Seng as the CEO of InCorp Malaysia, effective immediately.

InCorp Singapore is a top 3 leading corporate services provider in Singapore with around 300 professionals, serving a wide spectrum of local and global multinational clients. KG is a Singaporean and a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience in the Singapore accounting industry. He was the founder of Precursor, an accountancy and business services firm recognised for its innovation and excellence, the winner of the Best Practice Award – Singapore Accountancy Awards 2018. 

KG commented, “I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to lead InCorp’s Singapore operations and to further grow and expand its markets, especially in the mid to large cap sector. I am determined to make InCorp SG an attractive platform for business services professional staff, and a compelling proposition for clients to choose us. In addition, as a local Singaporean it is also a privilege to be in the business services sector that seeks to advance the long-term goals of making Singapore a global, operating and investment centre.”

Alton started his career as a Tax Policy Associate for the Ministry of Finance and was involved in the development and review of EDB and SPRING tax incentives. We are pleased to promote another Singaporean, a Chartered Accountant and a veteran of InCorp, to be working closely with KG as his Deputy CEO. 

Ng Cheong Seng, a Malaysian and a Chartered Accountant will join InCorp Malaysia as the CEO. Before InCorp, he worked for a start-up venture and prior to this he was CFO for Malaysia’s largest corporate service company. There, he partnered with the CEO to build organic and inorganic opportunities to establish it into a leading player. Commenting on his appointment, Cheong Seng said, “Malaysia economy is on the precipice of a new change with an exciting growth market and a compelling option in ASEAN especially in the service and manufacturing sector. I am passionate about the business services sector and I intend to use my appointment as the CEO of InCorp Malaysia to support the growth of Malaysian enterprises and to introduce to Malaysia more foreign direct investments. I am confident with the solidarity among our leadership team that we can achieve great things together.”

Lennard Yong, Chairman of InCorp Global, defined the qualities of InCorp leaders are persons who must understand the sector, possess local market experience and knowledge, able to lead and earn the respect of other service professionals and have the drive and entrepreneurial spirit to excel and grow their business. KG, Alton, and Cheong Seng are the right leaders for this exciting journey, because they have demonstrated the qualities for these roles. Today, InCorp Global is a stronger group with the appointment of these respective leaders in our Singapore and Malaysia markets. I am encouraged that the quality of the people we attract and retain determines the apex of the quality of the client services and the service offerings in the market. My team and I will work diligently to make InCorp Global to be the premier corporate services in Asia Pacific.

About InCorp Global:

InCorp Global (InCorp) is a leading provider of comprehensive corporate solutions and professional services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, our strong regional presence spans 8 countries and regions, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, India, and Hong Kong SAR. With over 1,300 dedicated professionals, InCorp specialises in delivering a wide range of services, including corporate secretarial, accounting and tax, payroll and HR, and compliance solutions. Our client base spans diverse industries and global origins, ranging from startups and SMEs to large multinational corporations. Currently serving over 15,000 companies, we are committed to turning their Vision into Reality through our unwavering dedication to excellence and client success. InCorp is backed by leading institutional investors including Hillhouse Investment, one of the world’s largest private alternatives managers, managing capital on behalf of leading institutional clients in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/incorp-global-announces-executive-appointments-in-singapore-and-malaysia-respectively-302202756.html

SOURCE InCorp Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.