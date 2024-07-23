AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Finastra partners with CredAble to deliver a holistic supply chain finance offering to banks globally

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

Finastra Trade Innovation, integrated with CredAble’s supply chain finance platform, enables banks to grow their trade and supply chain finance business and deliver enhanced customer experiences

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, today announced its partnership with CredAble, a working capital finance platform, to expand the functionality of Finastra Trade Innovation. CredAble’s feature-rich platform is now integrated with the solution, providing new and existing customers with a comprehensive supply chain finance offering. As a result, banks can accelerate their revenue growth, expand their business and increase customer satisfaction by offering corporates a wider range of financial services within a single platform.

 

FINASTRA Logo

 

“In today’s tough economic climate, it is more important than ever that corporates optimize their working capital and maintain real-time liquidity for long-term growth,” said Satyam Agrawal, Global Head of Product & Retail Business Lending, MD ASEAN & ME at CredAble. “By combining our AI-powered supply chain finance platform with Finastra’s leading trade finance solution and global reach, we are delivering a holistic, front-to-back trade and supply chain finance offering to more banks worldwide. This enables them to broaden and enhance their operations to facilitate business growth, while ensuring the services they offer continue to meet the demands of corporates today.”

Trade Innovation is a trade services platform that uses straight-through processing, digitalization and data analytics to enable intelligent trade for growth, and to evolve with compliance, customer and competitive demands. CredAble is a working capital platform that enables banks to provide extensive supply chain financing solutions, serve diverse enterprise and small and medium-sized (SME) businesses, and unlock lucrative revenue opportunities. The partnership combines best-of-breed functionality to provide an enhanced, end-to-end offering for trade and supply chain finance.

“To facilitate truly innovative, relevant and open trade finance services, our partner ecosystem plays an important role,” said Anastasia McAlpine, Head of Product Management for Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Finastra. “By augmenting the functionality of Trade Innovation with CredAble’s feature-rich supply chain finance offering, we are giving our current and future customers access to a wider array of services that allow them to meet the growing needs of their customers. The partnership ensures institutions can continue to innovate at speed, decrease time to value and utilize data for decision making across the whole of their working capital and supply chain finance portfolio, ultimately supporting increased growth for both their business and that of their customers. It’s another example of how Finastra is harnessing the power of open finance and APIs to build powerful ecosystems that deliver additional value.”

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

SOURCE Finastra

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.