AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BEAUTIFUL INDIA, the global luxury lifestyle brand from India, announces its global debut as the Official Partner of the India House at The Paris 2024 Olympics

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

PARIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the world gathers to commemorate the spirit of oneness, peace, and brotherhood at the Paris Olympics 2024, the brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA makes its global debut as the Official Partner at the India House. 

BEAUTIFUL INDIA: Luxury Perfume Range

India House is the nation’s inaugural country house at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, conceptualised by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

BEAUTIFUL INDIA is much more than a global luxury lifestyle brand. It is a sensory celebration of India and its timeless philosophy, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Sanskrit for ‘The World is One family’.

BEAUTIFUL INDIA reminds one of India’s profound life truths and nudges people to make the journey that truly matters — the journey from the head to the heart.

Crafted to appeal to the sensibilities of a large, discerning global audience and invite them to make conscious, mindful living a lifestyle, it offers to be the catalyst for these inner journeys of self-discovery — a bold departure from other brands in the luxury space that tend to underline external enhancement.

True to the philosophy of ‘The World is One Family’, 28 ingredients gathered from 22 countries across the globe join the ingredients from India, along with the glacial waters from the Himalayas, to create the BEAUTIFUL INDIA experience.

Following the launch in Paris, the BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury range, comprising luxury perfumes, luxury candles, luxury bath & body care, will roll out over the next 12–18 months across select stores in Paris, Milan, Munich, London, New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Moscow, and Dubai. The India launch is scheduled for September 2024.

The brand will be available online by September 2024.

The four Marquis fragrances have been inspired by India’s simple but most profound truths: that we are all ONE and that PEACE is our true nature. YOU and I carry the same divine flame of life, and we LOVE one another as we love our true selves.

Praveen Kenneth, founder of BEAUTIFUL INDIA, said, “The brand is a celebration of India and its reminder for us to make the journey from our head to our heart, as much as it is a celebration of the highest version of the individual. And what better place and occasion to make our global debut than as the official partners of the inaugural India House, Paris. Through this partnership, we are happy to spotlight the profoundness of India on such an important world stage.”

“Brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA is created to inspire the world to make that journey from the head to the heart,” concludes Praveen Kenneth.

Master perfumers from three of the world’s most iconic fragrance houses, Robertet of France, Givaudan of Switzerland, and Iberchem of Spain, have collaborated to capture the essence of India and create a sensory expression of ONE, PEACE, YOU, and LOVE.

Every mindfully crafted BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury product is unisex, vegan, cruelty-free, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, clean, and free of parabens and phthalates. Every ingredient used is ethically sourced. The brand is committed to learning and enhancing its offerings, to ensure that all its products are environmentally conscious.

More information on: https://www.beautifulindia.com/

Follow us on:

https://www.instagram.com/brandbeautifulindia
https://www.facebook.com/brandbeautifulindia

BEAUTIFUL INDIA: Luxury Candle Range

 

BEAUTIFUL INDIA Logo

 

 

SOURCE BEAUTIFUL INDIA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.