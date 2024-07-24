Top AI Innovators and Business Leaders to Converge at Fortune Brainstorm AI Singapore July 30-31

Fortune’s inaugural Brainstorm AI conference in Asia to address the transformative impact of AI on business and society

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fortune is proud to announce the inaugural Fortune Brainstorm AI Singapore conference, a must-attend event offering exclusive insights and networking opportunities for senior executives in the Asia Pacific region.

Held at the five-star Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on July 30-31, the conference will gather influential business leaders, policymakers, investors, and startups to explore the artificial intelligence-related issues and forces redefining the business landscape, including AI’s impact on business operations, its rollout in Asian markets, new applications, investment opportunities, and the implications of new regulations.

Curated by Fortune’s award-winning journalists, the agenda tackles business-critical topics such as AI’s impact on business operations and models, rollout in Asian markets, new use cases, investment opportunities, and the implications of new regulation.

Notable speakers include Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information; Vivek Luthra, Senior Managing Director and Data and AI Lead, Growth Markets, Accenture; Joon-Seong Lee, Senior Managing Director, Center for Advanced AI, Growth Markets, Accenture; Suthen Thomas Paradatheth, Grab’s Chief Technology Officer; Caroline Yap, Managing Director of Google’s Global AI Business; Ahmed Mazhari, President of Microsoft Asia, and Ewa Szymanska, Global Head of Rakuten Institute of Technology (RIT) and Executive Officer at Rakuten Group.

“Brainstorm AI is one of our most popular new event franchises, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Asia for the first time,” said Clay Chandler, Executive Editor, Asia, Fortune, and Co-chair of Fortune Brainstorm AI Singapore. “We’ll learn from industry experts how AI is transforming the business landscape for Fortune 500 giants and contemplate how life for all of us—as consumers, employees, and citizens—may be different in the AI Age.”

Accenture is the founding sponsorship partner of Brainstorm AI Singapore and the new global Fortune event series that includes the kickoff event in London (April 2024) and upcoming event in San Francisco (December 2024). PayPal is a sponsoring partner of Fortune Brainstorm AI Singapore 2024.

About Brainstorm AI Singapore:

Brainstorm AI Singapore is a premier event dedicated to exploring AI’s profound impacts on business, society, and the global order. Hosted by Fortune magazine, the conference gathers top executives, investors, policymakers, and academics to discuss the latest AI advancements and their implications. To learn more about Brainstorm AI Singapore and to register, please go here.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world’s biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World’s Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

Fortune Asia

Ashleigh Nghiem

ashleigh.nghiem@fortune.com

Agency

Fizah Hatman

fizah@thisisgusto.com

Accenture

Garima Misra Punia

garima.misra.punia@accenture.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/top-ai-innovators-and-business-leaders-to-converge-at-fortune-brainstorm-ai-singapore-july-30-31-302204673.html

SOURCE Fortune Media