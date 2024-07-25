AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Jackery Introduces Explorer 1000 Plus and 600 Plus Portable Power Stations to the Australian Market

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

Elevating Portable Power Solutions with Superior Capacity, Versatility, and Eco-Friendly Innovation

SYDNEY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, a global leader in innovative portable power solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest products, the Explorer 1000 Plus and Explorer 600 Plus, in the Australian market. These new models are set to redefine the standards for portable power stations with their enhanced features, greater capacity, and user-friendly design, making them ideal for a wide range of applications from outdoor adventures to emergency preparedness.

Explorer 600 Plus: Lightweight, Powerful and Ready for Adventure
The Jackery Explorer 600 Plus offers a compact yet powerful solution for those who need reliable portable power. With 632Wh of battery capacity and 800W output, the Explorer 600 Plus is ideal for powering most of devices and appliances during outdoor activities. The power station features AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, and a DC carport, providing multiple options for charging and powering devices. The dual PD fast charging can reach up to 100W, ensuring your devices are powered up quickly. It is also compatible with Jackery’s solar panels, allowing for recharging using solar energy, which offers a green alternative for off-grid power. Its compact size and lightweight less than 8kg design, coupled with a comfortable handle, make the Explorer 600 Plus easy to carry and use on the go. Comprehensive safety features, including overcurrent, overvoltage, over-temperature, and short circuit protection, ensure the Explorer 600 Plus operates safely.

Explorer 1000 Plus Flexibly Expandable Thanks to Battery Packs
The new Explorer 1000 Plus power station covers more energy needs with 1.26 kWh capacity and 2000W output in a compact format. The capacity can be flexibly expanded to 5 kWh with up to three handy battery packs. The lithium iron phosphate battery with an output power of 2000 watts supplies electrical devices with power safely and reliably via a total of seven connections on the front – from sockets via USB-C and A to 12 volts. And it does so whisper-quietly with ≤30 decibels as well as enduringly, with 4,000 complete charge/discharge cycles (at 70 %), the power station has a service life of over 10 years with daily use. As a solar generator, the portable power station with dimensions of 35.6 x 26 x 28.3 cm and a weight of 14.5 kg comes with one efficient 100-watt solar module, SolarSaga 100 W.

Availability and Price
The Jackery Explorer 600 Plus and Explorer 1000 Plus will be available for purchase in Australia starting July 25, 2024. Priced at 999 AUD and 1999 AUD respectively, these premium power stations will be offered with an exclusive early bird discount of 10% from July 25th to 31st, available on Jackery’s official Australian online shop.From August, they will also be available at Bunnings.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jackery-introduces-explorer-1000-plus-and-600-plus-portable-power-stations-to-the-australian-market-302203946.html

SOURCE Jackery Inc.

