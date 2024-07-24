SIAL Shenzhen 2024 Kicks Off in September, Creating a Revolutionary Consumer Scenario in Southern China

BEIJING, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Greater Bay Area, home to approximately 87 million inhabitants and boasting access to 1.4 billion customers across China, is a hotbed for growth. According to Meituan’s latest data, in Shenzhen with the youth population aged between 14 and 35 exceeding 8 million, 20-35-year-olds, who possess strong food consumption power, account for 72% of the population—ranking the highest among cities nationwide.

SIAL Shenzhen, positioning as the exclusive gateway for international food and beverage brands and products to penetrate South China’s booming market, also enables importers and traders to discover target products from local specialties and global products from the USA, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia under the RCEP, as well as Australia, France, and Spain from the European Union.

This year’s SIAL Shenzhen will showcase over 100,000 products from 1,500 exhibitors representing 43 countries and regions, significantly boosting South China’s market, especially during the holiday-rich second half of the year. The holiday economy will see the food market rise significantly. Following SIAL Shenzhen from September 2-4, holidays such as China’s National Day on October 1, Christmas, and the Chinese New Year will further stimulate the southern China food industry and market economy. The availability of innovative food and beverage products will create numerous business opportunities for buyers.

The Chinese Government’s ¥100 billion investment plan aims to transform Shenzhen into an international Food Valley, making it a prime spot for global food industry investments and revealing significant business opportunities in the Southern China food market. According to the Nandu Big Data Research Institute, Shenzhen ranks in the top five in China for the number of coffee shops, with 4,791 establishments. Shenzhen also boasts the highest number of coffee-related enterprises in China, with 9,651 companies. Additionally, Shenzhen has 7,524 convenience stores, the most in China, and a new tea drink shop density of 4.7 shops per 10,000 people, ranking third nationally. These statistics reflect Shenzhen’s appeal as a new tea drink capital.

Basing on Southern China’s market features, SIAL Shenzhen 2024 will not only showcase innovative food and beverage products, such as organic food, snacks, beverages, food ingredients, health food, frozen food, coffee, and tea, but will also host concurrent activities and contests to create a revolutionary consumer scenario for professionals, presenting the most innovative products and trends.

Innovative Food Meets Revolutionary Consumer Scenario

2024 Focus on High ROI

SIAL Shenzhen 2024 focuses on accurate trade and business matching with a high return on investment (ROI):

Discover: Explore innovative products and services from regions aligned with RCEP, ASEAN, the Belt and Road Initiative, and BRICS. Collaborate: Forge business partnerships with local food manufacturers in South China , including Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen , and Guangzhou . Network: Exchange insights with leading Chinese e-commerce giants, top buyers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, including Alibaba, TikTok, Tmall, JD.com, and more.

In addition to the physical tradeshow, SIAL Shenzhen offers an online marketplace and an integrated matchmaking solution, enabling exhibitors and visitors to connect year-round.

2023 Triumph in Facts and Figures

Deputy Director of the Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Zhou Mingwu, commented, “The successful inaugural SIAL Shenzhen 2023 is a model example of building Shenzhen into an International MICE City.”

With over 1,200 exhibitors from 33 countries, SIAL Shenzhen 2023 exemplified quality, innovation, and regional characteristics across the entire food and beverage industry chain. The event’s strategic marketing approach positively impacted the F&B market in the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

Supported by favorable city government policies and a business-friendly environment, the event witnessed substantial success stories:

Hubei Pavilion secured orders of RMB 10 million in three days.

in three days. Jilin Pavilion signed orders for agricultural products worth RMB 6 million in three days.

in three days. Inner Mongolia Pavilion’s meat companies inked orders for USD 1 million in a single day.

in a single day. Guangdong Pavilion’s pre-made food companies sealed orders for USD 1.5 million in three days.

in three days. Shaanxi apple companies received full preorders for 2024.

Join us at SIAL Shenzhen 2024 to be a part of Southern China’s flourishing food market and create your success story!

