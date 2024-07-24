AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roboyo Welcomes Vikas Kumar as Global Chief Revenue Officer

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Roboyo, the world’s leading Hyperautomation professional services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vikas Kumar as its new Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to spearhead worldwide growth initiatives. Based in New York, Vikas will lead the company’s global revenue strategies, focusing on expanding market reach and driving sustainable growth.

Vikas Kumar - Chief Revenue Officer, Roboyo

Vikas brings over 25 years of impressive leadership experience in technology and consulting to Roboyo. He has a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving global Go-To-Market functions, with senior roles at Cognizant and Wipro across Europe and the Americas. Most recently, Vikas served as CRO at Fusemachines and Marlabs, where he led global revenue growth and expansion initiatives.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Vikas Kumar to the Roboyo executive team,” said Derk Weinheimer, CEO of Roboyo. “Vikas’s extensive experience and proven leadership in driving revenue growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint. His vision aligns perfectly with Roboyo’s mission to deliver on the promise of end-to-end process automation. Vikas will play a pivotal role in our ongoing success.”

In his new role, Vikas will be responsible for all revenue-generating and market-facing functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships. His strategic focus will be on aligning these functions to accelerate Roboyo’s growth trajectory and strengthen its position as a market leader in hyperautomation.

“I’m thrilled to join Roboyo at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Vikas Kumar. “Roboyo’s dedication to innovation and delivering real business value through hyperautomation is truly impressive. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team here to drive revenue growth, expand our market reach, and enhance our services and customer success. I’m also excited to strengthen our global partnerships, ensuring we continue to lead the way in transforming businesses through the power of automation.”

Roboyo’s appointment of Vikas Kumar underscores its commitment to attracting top talent to support ambitious growth. With Vikas at the helm of revenue strategies and operations, Roboyo is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and continue its rapid expansion.

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world’s leading hyperautomation company. Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies and has earned a reputation for engineering superior business outcomes for the world’s largest and most dynamic companies.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/roboyo-welcomes-vikas-kumar-as-global-chief-revenue-officer-302204349.html

SOURCE Roboyo

