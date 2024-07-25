AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Biometrics for Dogs and Cats: Petnow App Launches in Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Petnow Inc. announced the launch of its award-winning Petnow app in Australia and New Zealand. This innovative, AI-driven application uses advanced pet biometrics to help reunite lost dogs and cats with their owners by scanning and identifying the noses of dogs and the faces of cats through mobile phones.

Statistics from the RSPCA and SPCA show that over 87,000 animals in Australia and 33,000 in New Zealand enter shelters each year. The Petnow app addresses this issue by enabling users to send notifications to neighbors when a registered pet is lost, facilitating faster and more efficient recoveries through community engagement.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, the CEO of Petnow Inc., stated, “Since early 2024, we have garnered significant attention and forged connections with partners worldwide, demonstrating our technology’s strong performance in competitions like the iF Design Award, Interzoo Fresh Ideas Stage, and VIVA Technology MyGlobalVillage. We are eager to welcome new partners in Australia and New Zealand following our app launch.”

The Petnow app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play in both Australia and New Zealand. Pet identification service provided by the app are completely free for pet owners, with no purchases or subscriptions required. This service offers additional protection for pet owners without the need for dedicated devices, while community members without pets can also contribute by helping reunite lost animals.

About Petnow Inc.

Petnow Inc., based in Seoul, South Korea, is a leading developer of pet identification solutions. Since publishing its first paper on AI-based pet recognition in IEEE Access in 2021 and winning the Best of Innovation at CES 2022, Petnow has gained global media coverage from outlets such as BBC, CBS, Reuters, and Fox News. The company’s pet biometrics technology is being pilot tested for integration with the Korean national pet registry and is in discussion with pet insurance providers, pet registry management authorities, and pet adoption agencies across Europe and North America for broader utilization.

For more information, visit https://www.petnow.io/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/biometrics-for-dogs-and-cats-petnow-app-launches-in-australia-and-new-zealand-302205016.html

SOURCE Petnow Inc.

