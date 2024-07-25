Allianz Partners Australia Simplifies Travel Insurance Purchase for Singapore Airlines Passengers with Integrated Purchase Model

BRISBANE, Australia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Allianz Partners Australia proudly expands its collaboration with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to offer travel insurance to Australian customers integrated in the Singapore Airlines online purchase path. This advancement builds on the existing retail product allowing for a more seamless purchase process and enhanced overall experience for Singapore Airlines passengers in Australia, and will be live from July 2024.

With the new integrated purchase model, eligible travellers can request an immediate insurance quote for their travelling party based on the flight details entered on the SIA website. Passengers can then choose to purchase insurance either during the booking process or via the Manage Booking feature after the flight booking is made.

Damien Arthur, Executive Head of Travel at Allianz Partners Australia, hailed the partnership as a significant milestone. “This collaboration represents a strategic leap forward in our longstanding relationship with Singapore Airlines. Integrating the travel insurance option during flight bookings simplifies the process for Singapore Airlines’ customers. We are excited to leverage our global expertise and innovative solutions to deliver top-tier travel insurance that complements Singapore Airlines’ commitment to excellence.”

The partnership extension to the Australian market enhances the visibility of the Allianz Partners brand and increases accessibility to travel insurance quotes. Eligible passengers can now conveniently include travel insurance while purchasing flights, allowing assistance throughout their journey should something go wrong.

Allianz Partners and Singapore Airlines announced a global partnership in January 2022. The rollout launched in Singapore, Switzerland, and Germany, and has now expanded further into key APAC countries. Under the partnership, SIA customers in 28 high-growth markets can choose from a range of insurance products covering travel, security, and health.

To book flights with Singapore Airlines, visit www.singaporeair.com/ and for full details on what’s covered in the Integrated Travel Insurance, read the Product Disclosure Statement https://www.magroup-online.com/SAS/AU/EN/SIAIntegratedPDS.pdf

Singapore Airlines Limited ABN 52 001 056 195 AR 1296533 arranges this insurance as authorised representative for AWP Australia Pty Ltd ABN 52 097 227 177 AFSL 245631 trading as Allianz Global Assistance (AGA). AGA issues and manages travel insurance as agent for the insurer Allianz Australia Insurance Limited ABN 15 000 122 850 AFSL 234708 (Allianz). Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and applicable sub-limits apply.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, automotive and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses or sold directly to customers and are available through two commercial brands in Australia: Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

