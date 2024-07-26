2024 Milken Institute Asia Summit Casts Spotlight on Impactful Ideas and Purposeful Action

The 11th annual Summit adds a new focus on health and philanthropy, adding content from its flagship Future of Health Summit and Philanthropic Investors Forum to the program agenda.

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global think tank Milken Institute announced today the return of its annual Asia Summit in Singapore. The three-day event is slated to take place from September 18 – 20 at the Four Seasons Hotel. This year’s agenda will drive innovative thinking, productive partnerships, and collaborative actions to tackle critical issues challenging the Asia Pacific region.

Under the theme “Impactful Ideas: Purposeful Action,” the event is expected to welcome more than 1,200 regional and global leaders from finance, technology, sustainability, and investment for a series of wide-ranging and insightful public and private panel discussions. This year’s summit program also features content from several signature Milken Institute U.S.-based events: The Future of Health Summit and the Philanthropic Investors Forum. These new content streams will help tackle Asia Pacific’s pivotal challenges in healthcare and evolution in philanthropy.

“The Milken Institute Asia Summit has firmly established itself as a premier platform for open dialogue and international engagement. Our global audience of business leaders and decision-makers continues to rely on our Summit to navigate uncertainties and identify market opportunities,” said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Vice President who heads international programs at the Milken Institute. “We at the Milken Institute, remain committed to playing the role of a bridge that connects global markets and peer-to-peer exchanges amongst investors, philanthropists and business leaders. Together, we aim to forge meaningful connections, facilitate insightful discussions, and inspire impactful actions.”

With its Asia headquarters in Singapore, the Milken Institute has a significant presence in the region. Milken Institute’s recent engagements in Asia included the launch of its inaugural Global Investors’ Symposium in Hong Kong, the second edition of the Japan Symposium, as well as a series of research reports, whitepapers, and its flagship Financial Innovations Lab that focused on bridging financial, health, and technology gaps in Asia.

Since its establishment in 2014, the Milken Institute Senior Fellow program, chaired by Curtis S. Chin, Chair, Senior Fellows, and Senior Advisor of Global Markets, has also successfully appointed nine distinguished individuals representing key markets in Asia to advance and amplify the Institute’s reach in the region.

“Now into its eleventh year, the Asia Summit has proudly served its constituents of investors, capital owners and business captains by providing access to global thought leaders and innovators in finance, investment, health, philanthropy and will continue to do so.” said Robin Hu, Chair of Asia, at the Milken Institute. “We look forward to inspiring and equipping our community of leaders, investors, and policymakers to transform novel ideas into purposeful, impactful actions.”

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

