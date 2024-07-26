AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Calling Australians Wanderlust: Discover Kanva, Bali’s Award-Winning Luxury Glamping

PRNewswire July 26, 2024

BALI, Indonesia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — K Club Group proudly announces that its romantic glamping facility, Kanva, has received the prestigious TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award 2024. This accolade places Kanva among the top 10% of properties worldwide, celebrating its unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and sustainable luxury.

Bali (07/26) - K Club Ubud unveils Kanva, luxurious glamping tents designed for couples to create intimate, memorable moments while reconnecting with nature in the heart of Ubud's forest.

Kanva: Where Luxury Meets Sustainability in Ubud’s Most Exquisite Award-Winning Glamping Destination

Nestled in the heart of Ubud’s scenic forest, Kanva invites couples to have memorable moments. Without internet distractions, guests wake to the rustle of leaves, exotic bird calls, and the scent of dew-kissed earth.

Guests can choose between the 110sqm Sensual Infinity Pool Tent Suites or the 46sqm Sensual Hanging Tent with a Jacuzzi. Each of the eleven luxury glamping tents features outdoor hot tubs and semi-outdoor bathrooms, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the tranquil forest. Inside, modern amenities blend with charming natural materials, and a dedicated butler ensures every need is met discreetly and attentively.

Kanva presents authentic Balinese experiences, from crafting traditional offerings (banten) to local-cuisine cooking classes. Guests can engage with friendly locals while cycling through the forest or during rice-field walks. The resort also offers shuttle service to Ubud center and premium car rentals.

Kanva provides exclusive benefits for couples, including welcome cocktails, romantic flower decorations, a 60-minute spa treatment, afternoon tea delights, and a sundown session with complimentary cocktails crafted by mixologists at Kabana Jungle Pool.

K Club Group Legacy

As part of the K Club Group, Kanva’s commitment to excellence extends beyond luxury. “Our resort is built with sustainable materials and features locally sourced furnishings and biodegradable amenities. We also support the community by employing local staff, sourcing food from nearby farmers, and preserving Balinese traditions.” Said I Wayan Suambara, K Club General Manager.

This year, K Club received the Best Service Excellent Award from CNN Indonesia. Additionally, K Club has other award-winning facilities: Mekar Ubud Jungle Spa, a cocoon-like space with stunning views and expert therapists offering Indonesian wellness treatments tailored for couples, and Akar Restaurant & Bar, known for its premium, fresh and organic cuisine.

Join an exclusive community with Kabana Tribe membership and enjoy special offers on stays and dining at K Club properties, Garuda Indonesia flights, access to members-only events, and more.

Discover Kanva’s allure, and book your unforgettable stay at https://www.kclubgroup.com/kanva 

For media inquiries: I Wayan Suambara, General Manager, info@kclububud.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/calling-australians-wanderlust-discover-kanva-balis-award-winning-luxury-glamping-302205097.html

SOURCE K Club Ubud

