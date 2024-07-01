AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ultima Markets Launches Exclusive Extra 1% Profit Promotion Starting July 2024.

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

SYDNEY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ultima Markets is thrilled to announce the launch of its Extra 1% Profit Promotion, offering clients the opportunity to enhance their trading profits. The promotion aims to reward clients for their profitable trades, making every trade count even more.

This campaign is open globally from 1st July 2024, 00:00 (GMT+3) to 1st July 2025, 23:59 (GMT+3). Clients who open and close trading positions with a profit will receive an additional 1% of the net profit directly credited to their trading accounts.

Participating clients can enjoy the reward for all types of products offered by Ultima Markets, provided certain conditions are met. The promotion is applicable to valid Standard STP, Swap-free STP, Raw ECN, Swap-free ECN, Standard Cent, and ECN Cent accounts.

For instance, if Client A opens a 1 lot position on USD/JPY with a commission charge of $5 and closes the position with a profit of $100, after a swap fee of $0.20, the reward will be calculated as follows: (USD$100 – USD$5.20) × 1% = USD$0.95.

The additional profit amount will be credited to the client’s trading account at 05:00 (GMT+3) daily. The minimum threshold for profiting trades to be eligible for the campaign’s reward is $1.00, or its equivalent in other account currencies.

“We are excited to introduce this promotion in order to further enrich our clients’ trading experience. It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Jack Li, Regional Business Director of Ultima Markets.

For more details and to participate in this promotion, please visit Extra 1% Profit at Ultima Markets.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is an online trading broker that provides users access to trade 250+ financial instruments. With a slogan, “Ultimate Gateway of Trading,” Ultima Markets is a fast-growing and fully licensed broker. Ultima Markets has served clients in more than 172 countries with over 2000 outstanding staff of diverse talents and backgrounds in more than 15 offices globally.

For more information about Ultima Markets, please visit: www.ultimamarkets.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ultima-markets-launches-exclusive-extra-1-profit-promotion-starting-july-2024-302206382.html

SOURCE Ultima Markets

